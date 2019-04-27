Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Sunday at Gulfstream 1/24/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot pool has been scheduled for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

Heading into Wednesday’s nine-race program, the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 13 racing days in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool stood at $486,470 following Sunday’s program. Should the wager continued to go unsolved through Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup Day card, the Rainbow 6 pool could be expected to grow into the millions.

There will be a $600,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee for Wednesday’s program.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring the return of Todd Pletcher-trained Munnys Gold, idle since a stunning debut victory at Monmouth June 22, in Race 8, an allowance for 3-year-old Florida-bred fillies. The daughter of Munnings scored by 14 ½ lengths while earning a Beyer Speed Figure of 101 in her debut.

International star Frankie Dettori is scheduled to ride Union Dolly in Race 7, a mile starter allowance for older fillies and mares on turf.

The popular Dettori, who is also named to ride two horses on Thursday’s card at Gulfstream, is scheduled to ride in 10 races on Saturday’s stellar 13-race program. He is named to ride D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat (Race 13), Graham Motion-trained Hurricane Dream in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Qatar Racing (Race 12), and Jonathan Thomas-trained Bay Storm in the $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3) presented by Pepsi (Race 11).

The Pegasus World Cup Day card will offer guaranteed pools for the Late Pick 5, Late Pick 4 and Late Pick 3.

There will be a $750,000 guaranteed pool for the Late Pick 5, which will span Races 9-13. The Late Pick 4, spanning Races 10-13, will also have a guaranteed pool of $750,000. The Late Pick 3 pool will be guaranteed at $350,000 for Races 11-13.