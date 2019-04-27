Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Sunday at Gulfstream 1/29/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A highly anticipated mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot pool stood at $828.941 following Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup card, on which the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 17th racing day in a row following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to climb into the multi-millions. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off with a mile starter allowance on turf for older horses that have started for a $50,000 claiming price or lower. A well-matched field of 11 includes Mark Casse-trained My Sea Cottage, who looked sharp romping to a 5 ¾-length front-running victory against $35,000 non-winners-of-2 claimers; and Martin Drexler-trained Meyer, a model of consistency at Woodbine in similar company; and Carlos David Jr.-trained Hashtag No Wonder, a deep closer who would benefit from a contested pace.

An $84,000 maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles follows in Race 7. Todd Pletcher-trained Tituba, a daughter of Good Magic who is coming off a troubled debut at Churchill Downs, and Shug McGaughey-trained Biloxi Blues, a daughter of Tapit who finished third in her debut at Aqueduct after a bumping start; are prominent contenders in a field of nine.

The $70,000 Gun Runner Starter Handicap for older horses at 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta in Race 8 attracted 10 entrants for what could prove to be a popular ‘spread’ race.

An $86,000 optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds at six furlongs follows in Race 9. Patrick Biancone-trained Diamond Cool, from the family of Diamond Oops and Diamond Wow, is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite off a sharp 8 ¾-length maiden romp. Daniel Pita-trained English Bob, a dominating debut winner Dec. 23; and Carlos David-trained Dangerous Ride, a multiple stakes-placed son of Lord Nelson who has made seven straight stakes appearances since a debut victory; are also entered.

Jimmy Toner, who is off to a fast start for the Championship Meet, will saddle Traffic Song, a runner-up in his return to Gulfstream, for a start in Race 10, a mile optional claiming allowance for older fillies and mares on turf. Chad Brown-trained Lady Day, who finished third, a length behind Traffic Song in her second U.S. start; Brian Lynch-trained Fast as Flight, who finished a game second in her most recent start at Gulfstream; and John Servis-trained Love In The Air, a multiple Pennsylvania-bred stakes winner; are among a competitive field off nine.

The Rainbow 6 sequence concludes with an $84,000 maiden special weight races at 1 1/16 miles on turf for 3-year-old fillies in Race 11. A full field of 12 includes two debuting daughters of Justify, Jack Sisterson-trained Idle Chatter and Brendan Walsh-trained Fancy. Mark Casse-trained Pedigeek, a daughter of Arrogate who overcame bumping to finish third in his recent debut; Brendan Walsh-trained Sri Lanka, a daughter of Munnings, who finished more than two lengths of Pedigeek while second in her debut; and Jonathan Thomas-trained Mrs. Astor and Fausto Gutierrez-trained Penumbras Maker, second and third, respectively, in a recent maiden race on turf; are among the most promising entrants that have started.

Mozay Rallies for South Beach Triumph

Summer Wind Equine’s 5-year-old Uncle Mo homebred Mozay ($7.80), rated off the early pace by jockey Jose Ortiz, came with a sweeping move around the far turn and powered through the stretch to complete a last-to-first victory in Saturday’s $100,000 South Beach presented by Pepsi.

The South Beach for fillies and mares 4 and up going a mile and 70 yards on the all-weather Tapeta course was the first of nine stakes, seven graded, worth $5.4 million in purses on the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series program.

It was the second win in the first four races for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. Mozay was making her stakes debut two races after breaking her maiden in her ninth career start. The winning time was 1:40.57.

Ortiz was unhurried on Mozay trailing six rivals as 35-1 long shot Jungle Juice was in front through a quarter of a mile in 24.97 and a half in 49.25. Ortiz tipped out leaving the backstretch and gave Mozay clear run on the turn and through the lane to surge past runner-up Kahiko and third-place finisher Cafe Society. Keeper of Time was fourth.

Wolfie’s Dynaghost Repeats in Carousel Club

Woodslane Farm’s Wolfie’s Dynaghost, making his first start since early October, sat a perfect stalking trip before pouncing on pacesetter Into the Sunrise leaving the far turn and keeping favored Skyro at bay the length of the stretch to register a second straight victory in the $100,000 Carousel Club presented by Seminole Hard Rock.

Ridden by Florent Geroux for trainer Jonathan Thomas, 5-year-old Wolfie’s Dynaghost ($13.20) covered a mile and 70 yards over the all-weather Tapeta course in 1:37.74 for his sixth career win and third in a stakes.

Wolfie’s Dynaghost settled in second behind 24-1 long shot Into the Sunrise through splits of 23.53 and 49.94 seconds. Geroux gave Wolfie’s Dynaghost his cue leaving the backstretch, ranging up on the leader and surging past as Skyro gave chase and settled for second. Smokin’ T emerged from a tight pack to be third, ahead of Steady On and California Frolic.

For previous trainer Tom Albertrani, Wolfie’s Dynaghost won the Carousel Club and Bert Allen on turf and was second in Gulfstream’s Appleton (G3) and Belmont Park’s Poker (G3) last year.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott saddled a pair of winners, taking Race 1 with Wonka ($18.20) and Race 4 with Mozay ($7.80, prior to competing his big day with Art Collector ($33) in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat.

Trainer Michael Maker notched back-to-back stakes victories Saturday with Red Knight ($8.60) in Race 9 (G3 McKnight) and Endorsed in Race 10 (G3 Hooper) before capturing the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) with Atone ($9)

Irad Ortiz Jr. scored back-to-back wins aboard Up to the Mark ($27.20) in Race 5 and Personal Best ($4.60) in Race 6 (G3 La Prevoyante) before winning aboard Red Knight ($8.60) in Race 9 (G3 McKnight) and Atone ($9) in Race 11 (G1 Pegasus World Cup Turf).

Luis Saez notched a back-to-back stakes double aboard Red Night in Race 9 and Queen Goddess ($10.40) in Race 10 (G3 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf).