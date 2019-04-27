Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Saturday at Gulfstream 8/18/2023

Multi-Race Wager’s Jackpot Pool Expected to Surpass $1.5 Million

R Adios Jersey Headlines Featured Sheer Drama Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool is set for Saturday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager’s pool is expected to surpass $1.5 million.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved Friday for the 20th consecutive racing day following a mandatory payout, producing a gross jackpot pool of $338,577.47 heading into Saturday’s wagering.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $65,000 Sheer Drama Stakes in Race 9.

The sequence kicks off with a 1 1/16-mile $10,000 claimer on Tapeta that drew a field of eight 3-year-olds and up for Race 5. Gooch Go Bragh, who romped at this level in his first start off the claim for trainer Jose D’Angelo, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite who’ll be challenged by a group of evenly matched rivals.

A field of nine Florida-bred 2-year-olds will line up in the starting gate for a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight test in Race 6. Bobby Dibona-trained Arrogancy, the 3-1 morning-line favorite who lost by a neck in his recent debut, Victor Barboza-trained Awesome Train, a runner-up in his debut, and Juan Alvarado-trained Jigsaw, who returns to the main track on which he finished third twice, will face five first-time starters. David Fawkes-trained Go Billy Go, is a half-brother to Starship Bonita, who captured two legs of the 2017 Florida Sire Stakes series and was a winner of multiple open stakes.

An optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies follows in Race 7. The 6 ½-furlong sprint drew a field of seven, including multiple stakes-placed Trust Me, a Fawkes trainee who is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Jose D’Angelo-trained Flag Woman, rated second at 3-1, is scheduled to seek her third straight victory.

Graded stakes-placed Volcanic is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of nine assembled for Race 8, an optional claiming allowance at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up. Trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, Volcanic has won twice and finished second once in three starts on Tapeta. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Centrodelantero made a strong step forward in his first start on Tapeta with a second-place finish last time out. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Wind Ninety Nine has also taken to the all-weather surface while finishing second in his two most recent starts.

Averill Racing and ATM Racing, and Jayson Werth’s R Adios Jersey, a multiple-stakes winner trained by Georgina Baxter, is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in a deep field of eight fillies and mares for the seven-furlong Sheer Drama. The daughter of Adios Charlie has been first or second at the first call of all but one of her 13 career races, in which she finished in the money11 times. Fawkes-trained Charlie’s Wish, another ultra-consistent competitor who is coming off a 4 ¾-length romp in the Azalea, will face older horses for the first time Saturday as will Alvarado-trained Flakes, the Azalea runner-up.

Race 10, a five-furlong maiden race for $10,000 claiming fillies and mares on Tapeta, will likely be a popular ‘spread’ leg among Rainbow 6 bettors.