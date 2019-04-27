Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Florida Sire Stakes Day 9/30/2022

Carryover $410,520

In Reality, My Dear Girl Included in Saturday’s Sequence

Awesome Strong, Lynx to Bid for Sweeps of FSS Divisions

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes program will feature a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved on Friday for the 20th consecutive racing day following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout. Heading into Saturday’s program, the Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot pool stood at $410,520.

The jackpot pool is expected to grow to $1.5 million following Saturday’s betting.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial in Race 7, the $400,000 My Dear Girl in Race 8 and the $400,000 In Reality in Race 10.

Jorge Delgado-trained Awesome Strong will bid to sweep the colts and geldings division of the 2022 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions in the 1 1/16-mile In Reality. The Undefeated son of Awesome Slew, who is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite, produced dominating victories in the first two legs of the FSS series, the $100,000 Dr. Fager at six furlongs and the $200,000 Affirmed at seven furlongs.

Carlos David-trained Lynx will also seek a sweep for the fillies division in the 1 1/16-mile My Dear Girl after scoring impressive victories in the first two legs of fillies division, the $100,000 Desert Vixen at six furlongs and the $200,000 Susan’s Girl at seven furlongs.

Both Awesome Strong and Lynx should prove to be popular ‘singles’ in Rainbow 6 wagering. However, the fields for both divisions have come up strong.

The connections of Arindel’s Turbo, runner-up to Awesome Strong in the first two legs, are hoping the son of Brethren will step forward with the stretch-out around two turns. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained will be represented by a pair of promising 2-year-olds in Apocalypso, who rallied from last to finish third following a bumping start in the Affirmed, and Arindel’s Knox, who finished fourth in the Dr. Fager.

Lynx, the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the My Dear Girl, will be challenged by Ralph Nicks-trained Guardian Angel, a full-sister to 2014 In Reality winner Sing Praises who finished second in the Susan’s Girl. Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. will be represented by a pair of promising fillies: Time Passage, a half-sister to last year’s My Dear Girl winner Outfoxed; and Dreaming In Style, a very impressive debut winner last time out.

Michael Yates-trained Dean Delivers is the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the Gil Campbell Memorial, a mile handicap for Florida-bred 3-year-olds that will offer a $50,000 bonus purse money for FSS-eligible entrants. David-trained Gatsby is expected to be well-backed by Rainbow 6 bettors after being rated second in the morning-line at 9-5. Arindel’s son of Brethren is coming off a strong optional claiming allowance win under returning Chantal Sutherland, who is 2-for-2 aboard the winner of the Sunshine Sprint during the Championship Meet.

The Rainbow 6 sequence kicks off with a $10,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta in Race 6 that figures to be a ‘spread leg’ for Rainbow 6 bettors. Poco Charlie and Fly the W were both claimed last time out and will return for solid off-the-claim trainers.

A mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up in Race 9 follows the Campbell and My Dear Girl. Joseph-trained Picking Up Pennies and Ron Spatz-trained Assertiko are coming off optional claiming victories that should garner them support from many bettors.

Following the In Reality, an $8000 claiming race for fillies at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta in Race 11 will complete the Rainbow 6 sequence. Gilberto Zerpa-trained Rubysa will try to break through at the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a competitive field of 12 after back-to-back second-place finishes.