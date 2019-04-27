Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed Sunday at 600k 3/26/2022

My Crazy Neighbor Wins Debut Castellano Wins Three

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $600,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved Saturday for the ninth racing day in a row since the jackpot was hit or a $342,836.75 payoff.

The Rainbow 6 sequence Sunday will span Races 5-10. The sequence will include three turf races.

The sequence kicks off with a maiden special weight event for fillies and mares going about five furlongs on the Tapeta. Both the sixth and eight races will be allowance optional claimers at 7 ½ furlongs on the turf for 4-year-olds and up.

In the sixth, Tour of Duty goes out first time off the claim from Chad Brown for Martin Drexler and is 2-1. The 4-year-old son of War Front faces seven others including Alado, a winner last out on Tapeta for Saffie Joseph Jr., and Eamonn. In the eighth, Grade 1 winner Tango Tango Tango makes his first start since finishing seventh in the Jockey Club Derby Invitational in September at Belmont Park.

The Rainbow 6 concludes with a field of 12 maiden claimers going 7 ½ furlongs on the turf. Trainer Mike Maker puts blinkers on Rogers Ginger and has named Luis Saez to ride. Full of Mischief, a gelded son of Into Mischief, goes out for Antonio Sano. Mark Casse sends out Kodiak Mamba, who had a troubled trip last time out in January.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTES

Lothenbach Stables, Inc’s homebred My Crazy Neighbor, a 3-year-old son of Into Mischief, won at first asking Saturday for trainer Ian Wilkes and jockey Corey Lanerie. The colt drove down the stretch to win over Blinding Light while covering 5 ½ furlongs in 1:05.67… Javier Castellano had three winners Saturday. The Hall of Fame rider won Race 5 with Royal War ($9.40), the Texas Glitter with Big Invasion ($3,60), and Race 11 with Celestial City ($8).