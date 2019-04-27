Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $600,000 5/27/2022

King Cab Takes on Older Foes in Big Drama Warrior’s Pride, The Virginian Set for Sunny Isles

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $600,000 for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 17th racing day in a row since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, featuring a highly competitive $65,000 Big Drama, a seven-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up that were bred in Florida, in Race 11.

Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained King Cab, a 4 ¾-length winner of the seven-furlong Sophomore Stakes for Florida-bred 3-year-olds at Tampa two starts back, will take on older foes for a second time Saturday. The Noble Bird gelding showed the way in an April 30 open optional claiming allowance at six furlongs only to be caught late.

Veteran stakes winners Well Defined, Shivaree, Gatsby, Willy Boi, as well at Cajun’s Magic, a 3-year-old who will make his first start since finishing 6th in the Curlin Florida Derby (G1), are also entered in the Big Drama.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Warrior’s Pride, a two-time sprint stakes winner over the Gulfstream turf course, is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the $60,000 Sunny Isles, a five-furlong overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up on turf, in Race 6. The Antonio Cioffi-trained son of Poseidon’s Warrior is coming off a gate-to-wire victory in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance. Steve Klesaris-trained The Virginian, who finished a length behind Warrior’s Prince while finishing second last time, will also go to post in the Sunny Isles.