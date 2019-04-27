Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $550,000 Thursday 1/4/2023

4YO Filly Bravo Kitten Favored in Turf Allowance Feature

Jockeys Irad Ortiz Jr., Edgar Perez Post Wednesday Doubles

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have its gross jackpot pool guaranteed at $550,000 for Thursday’s nine-race program at Gulfstream Park.

Post time is 12:10 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 11 consecutive racing days since being solved for a $137,119 jackpot payoff Dec. 18. Multiple tickets with all six winners Wednesday each returned $3,522.46.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 4-9, opening with a maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies going one mile on the main track. Favored at 6-5 on the morning line is Three Chimneys Farm’s Ana’s Gun, second in debut in a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight Nov. 20 at Aqueduct.

The feature comes in Race 7, an optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 4 and up scheduled for 1 ½ miles over the Gulfstream turf. Bravo Kitten is the 5-2 program favorite, beaten a neck when facing older horses in a Sept. 3 allowance going 1 5/16 miles at Kentucky Downs. The Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee was fourth, beaten a length, in the Horseshoe Indianapolis last May in his lone stakes start.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Jockey Edgar Perez visited the winner’s circle twice Wednesday with Drinks On Me ($7.20) in Race 2 and American of Course ($8.40) in Race 6 … Irad Ortiz Jr. also doubled with Vai Bella ($5.20) in Race 5 and Kavala ($5.60) in Race 9 … Mast Thoroughbreds’ Mitesse ($98.80) graduated in style Wednesday with a front-running 45-1 upset in the opener, a 7 ½-furlong maiden turf sprint for fillies and mares 4 and up.

