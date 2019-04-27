Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $500,000 5/26/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $500,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the 16th racing day in a row since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by a well-stocked maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds in Race 4. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Social Empire is scheduled to make his career debut in the mile race on the main track.

The son of Classic Empire, who is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite, is a half-brother to Keeper ofthe Stars, a multiple graded-stakes winner who captured the 2020 Gamely (G1) at Santa Anita. Ralph Nicks-trained Fast Flight, a son of Into Mischief, is scheduled to make his second career start after encountering bumping at the break of his debut, in which he showed speed before weakening.