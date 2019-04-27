Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $400,000 8/5/2022

Florida Sire Stakes Gets Underway Saturday Six Pix Handicapping Contest Set for Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $400,000 for Saturday’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 11 racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including the $100,000 FSS Desert Vixen for fillies in Race 8 and the $100,000 FSS Dr. Fager in Race 10.

David Fawkes-trained Trust Me, an impressive maiden special weight winner against open company, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Desert Vixen, the first of the two stakes for 2-year-olds sired by accredited stallions standing in Florida. The daughter of The Big Best will face Carlos David-trained Lynx, a daughter of Brethren who defeated Trust Me while winning her debut, and Michael Yates-trained Go Lil Lady, a daughter of Cajun Breeze who drew off to win her debut by 7 ¼ lengths.

Trainer Kathleen O’Connell will saddle This Run’s for You for the six-furlong Dr. Fager in search of her 13th career Florida Sire Stakes victory. This Run’s for You is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of 10 fillies, including Juan Alvarado-trained Turbo and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Knox, a pair of Arindel homebred sons of Brethren who are both coming off impressive debut victories.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Dr. Fager will be included in the Saturday’s $2500 Six Pix, a free-to enter handicapping contest for XB Rewards members. Handicappers are challenged to pick the winners of the last three races (Races 9-11) at Gulfstream Park and the last three winners (Races 10-12) at Saratoga Race Course. The Saratoga Derby (G1), a 1 3/16-mile turf stakes carded as Race 11 at Saratoga, drew a field of 11 3-year-olds.