Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $300,000 5/13/2022

Rainbow 6 Sequence Features $75,000 Roar Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 10 racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, including the $75,000 Roar Stakes, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds, in Race 10.

Francisco D’Angelo-trained Classicstateofmind, an impressive optional claiming allowance winner at Gulfstream prior to a sixth-place finish in the April 10 Palisades at Keeneland, is rated at the 2-1 morning-line favorite.

Rey Yanez-trained Capture the Time, who is slated to seek his third consecutive victory, and Last Leaf, a filly who defeated the boys last September in the Hollywood Beach, are rated second and third, respectively, at 3-1 and 7-2.

Earlier on the card, Mark Casse-trained Fulminate will seek her third win in as many starts over the Gulfstream turf course in Race 3, an entry-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares at five furlongs on turf. The 3-year-old daughter of Get Stormy broke her maiden by four lengths in her debut last July before a trio of unsuccessful takes starts at Saratoga and Woodbine. She returned to Gulfstream from a five-month layoff to win an entry-level optional claiming allowance for Florida-breds April 6.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.