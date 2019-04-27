Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000 4/9/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third day of the Spring/Summer Meet at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by an intriguing optional claiming starter allowance for 3-year-old fillies at a mile on turf. Ron Spatz-trained Love Her Lots, a close runner-up in each of her last two starts, will try to break through on turf as the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Mark Casse-trained Thataint Tooshabby, a winner of two straight races before encountering a very troubled trip, will seek to rebound. Jose D’Angelo-trained Built Different, who graduated in her debut in an off-the-turf maiden race, will try turf Sunday, while Brendan Walsh-trained Demogorgon will be equipped with blinkers for the first time following a disappointing run.

Christophe Clement-trained Silvery Rill, an even third in her 2022 debut, and Todd Pletcher-trained Birthday Time, who has trained sharply since finishing a wide sixth in her debut March 12 at Tampa Bay Downs, are likely to vie for favoritism in Race 7, a 7 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies on turf.

Rhymes Like Dimes is scheduled to make his first start off the claim by Joseph in Race 8, a mile starter allowance for 3-year-olds, and Antonio Sano-trained Mitico, a convincing maiden winner last time out, are prominent among the seven entrants.

A Thread of Blue, a winner of $1.5 million in career earnings, is scheduled to make his second start since being claimed for $35,000 by Casse in Race 9, a $35,000 claiming race at a mile on turf.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.