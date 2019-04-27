Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000 7/2/2022

Chasing Artie Back for Sunday’s Bob Umphrey Sprint

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the $100,000 Bob Umphrey Sprint will headline a 10-race program to wrap up Summit of Speed Weekend.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the two racing days following Thursday’s mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-10, including the Bob Umphrey Sprint in Race 9.

Ken Ramsey and the Estate of Sarah Ramsey’s Chasing Artie returns to ungraded stakes company in the Umphrey, a 5 ½-furlong dash on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained son of We Miss Artie, who finished off the board in the Jaipur (G1) at Belmont Park last time out, is a multiple-stakes winner who captured a Gulfstream optional claiming on turf in his 2022 debut and first start for Joseph April 22.

Amador Sanchez-trained Dubai Key will seek his third straight victory on Tapeta in as many U.S. starts in the Umphrey. The Argentina-bred 5-year-old is a group-stakes winner in South America.

Sunday’s first-race post time is set for 12:30 p.m. There will not be a live racing program during Gulfstream Park’s Freedom Fest celebration Monday.