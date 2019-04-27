Rainbow 6 Jackpot Hit for $533,783 Payoff 1/5/2023

__HALLANDALE BEACH, FL __– The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool was hit for a $533,783.63 payoff Thursday at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 11 racing days following a jackpot hit Dec. 18 for a $137,119 payoff.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Thursday’s winning combination was 2-5-5-6-1- 4. The only winning ticket was purchased through the NYRA hub.

The Rainbow 6 sequence was kicked off in Race 4 by Adeliese’s Smile’s 40-1 upset victory under Leonel Reyes.

Fresh off a strong Sunshine Meet, in which he finished a solid second behind Miguel Vasquez with 46 wins, Reyes has been catching the attention of Rainbow 6 bettors during the ongoing Championship Meet.

Reyes, for the second straight racing day, kicked off the Rainbow 6 sequence with a victory aboard a mount that went to post at odds of 40-1 or higher. The veteran rider, who has steadily gained the reputation as a jockey with a knack for bringing in longshots since arriving at Gulfstream from Venezuela in 2016, immediately put the multi-race wager in jeopardy with his score aboard Adeliese’s Smile ($83.60) in Friday’s Race 4.

On Wednesday’s card, Reyes never gave up on tiring frontrunner Mitesse, who held on to capture the first leg of the Rainbow 6 at 48-1.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Friday, where there will be a $2,233.98 Super Hi-5 carryover going into Race 1.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a mile-and-70-yard allowance race for Florida-bred 3-year-olds on Tapeta in Race 6 and a 7 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds on turf in Race 8.

In the race prior to Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence, Little Jewel, a 5-year-old sister to 2012 Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) winner Little Mike, is scheduled to make her first start since finishing third in her career debut at Churchill Downs for trainer Carlo Vaccarezza on June 4, 2020.

Little Mike, who was owned by Vaccarezza’s wife Pricilla, earned more than $3.5 million and also won the 2012 Arlington Million.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. celebrated his 36th birthday in the Gulfstream winner’s circle after saddling Collaborate ($4.20) for a victory in the Race 8 feature.

Tyler Gaffalione, who rode Collaborate, also won Race 5 with Lita ($20.40).

Irad Ortiz scored a double aboard Artifact ($11.40) in Race 1 and Charmed ($9.80) in Race 6.