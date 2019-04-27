Rainbow 6 Jackpot Hit for $213,992 Payoff at Gulfstream 10/6/2023

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payoff Still on for Saturday’s Card

$200,000 Princess Rooney (G3) Headlines Rainbow 6 Sequence

Maryquitecontrary Favored for ‘Win and You’re In’ Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – On the day prior to a scheduled mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, a lone-ticket holder broke the jackpot for a $213,992.18 payoff Friday.

The popular multi-race wager starts anew Saturday when a mandatory Rainbow 6 payoff is still scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 37th running of the $200,000 Princess Rooney (G3).

The Rainbow 6 had gone unsolved for 10 racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits. The winning combination of the one winning ticket was 3-2-5-2-3-1.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Maryquitecontrary, who captured the Grade 2 Inside Information during the 2022-2023 Championship Meet, returns to Gulfstream for the seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares that has been designated as a Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and You’re In’ Challenge Race, which offers a fees-paid berth in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. The Princess Rooney is carded as Race 9 on a 10-race program.

Maryquitecontrary will seek her sixth straight victory over Gulfstream’s main track as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of eight fillies and mares. Rodney Lundock’s homebred daughter of First Dude’s triumph in the seven-furlong Inside Information ran her win string to five straight before she joined Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey at Keeneland, where she finished second behind Goodnight Olive in the Madison (G1). She went on to finish fourth in the Honorable Miss (G2) and off-the-board in the Ballerina (G1) at Saratoga.

Maryquitecontrary, now in the barn of trainer David Fawkes, breezed a half-mile in 46.40 seconds, the fastest of 45 recorded at the distance Sunday, in preparation for her return to action at Gulfstream. Jockey Luca Panici has the return mount Saturday.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10 on Saturday’s card that will also feature the $75,000 Miss Gracie, a mile-and-70-yard stakes on Tapeta for 3-year-old fillies, in Race 8.

Eddie Plesa-Jr.-trained Time Passage will seek her third straight victory, including a 2 ¼-length front-running victory in the Soaring Softly last time out under a returning Edgard Zayas.

The six-race Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off by a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds on the main track. The 11-horse field includes debuting Xy Face, a full brother to graded-stakes winner Law Abidin Citizen by Twirling Candy; Supreme Dominance, a debuting son of Twirling Candy that was purchased for $260,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September sale; White Series, a first-time starter by Good Magic; and Catalytic, a first timer by Catalina Cruiser.