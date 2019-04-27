Rainbow 6 Jackpot Hit for $102,221 Payoff at Gulfstream Park 9/2/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot was hit for a $102,221.70 payoff Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for five racing days in a row following a mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The winning combination on the single unique ticket with all six winners was 1-6-6-3-4-10.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday, when the sequence will span Races 3-8, including a pair of well-stocked maiden special weight races for 2-year-olds in Races 5 and 7.

Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Next On Stage, a daughter of Liam’s Map who finished third and second in his first two starts, and Jose D’Angelo-trained Ale’s Gift, a daughter of Girvin who has finished third, second and fourth in three starts, bring experience into Race 5, a six-furlong sprint for Florida-bred fillies. Juan Alvarado-trained Dreamy, a daughter of Brethren who has been working sharply, and David Fawkes-trained Unrelentless, a son of The Big Beast whose three siblings are all multi-race winners, will debut Sunday.

Mark Casse-trained Seat At the Table is one of several first-time starters in Race 7, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for fillies on Tapeta. The daughter of The Factor is a half-sister to Casse-trained Dear Dad, a 3-year-old son of Khozan who broke his maiden and finished second twice in optional claiming allowance company in his last three starts during the Royal Palm Meet. Trainer Jose D’Angelo has two entrants, Classic Ballad, a debuting daughter of Classic Empire, and Iron Shield, who finished second last time out.

