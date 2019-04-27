Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000 5/24/2023

Motivo Favored to Graduate off Promising Debut

She’s a Joy, Treasure Trails Drop Downs for Race 7 Allowance

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $100,000 when live racing resumes Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for five racing days following a mandatory payout.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8.

A mile maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds and up is featured in Race 4. Motivo, a 3-year-old son of Mo Town purchased at the 2021 Keeneland September yearling sale for $200,000, will seek to improve on a most promising debut. The Rodolfo Garcia-trained Kentucky-bred closed from off the pace with a wide rally to finish second at Tampa Bay Downs April 30. Trainer Christopher Duncan’s To Thyself B True is scheduled to make his debut. The 3-year-old son of highly successful first-crop sire Girvin has been training forwardly at Palm Meadows and Classic Mile.

In the Race 7 feature, a highly competitive optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares going a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta, Ron Spatz-trained She’s a Joy drops from stake company, while Cara Holtzinger-trained Treasure Tails is returning from a nine-month layoff after racing competitively in graded-stakes company in her last two starts. Starship Aurora is coming off a sharp maiden special weight score at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta for trainer Steve Dwoskin, whose barn has been red hot.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Earlier on Thursday’s program, a field of eight 2-year-old fillies has been assembled for Race 2, a five-furlong maiden special weight race on Tapeta. D.J. Stable LLC’s Eloper will debut for Hall of Famer trainer Mark Casse. The daughter of Enticed is a half-sister to Violent Turbulence, who captured last year’s Parx Dash. Tom Proctor-trained Panda Peak, a daughter of Distorted Humor, and Juan Alvarado-trained Casually, will both debut sported solid works.