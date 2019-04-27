Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at 750k 2/11/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed for $750,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, featuring the $100,000 Ladies Turf Sprint in Race 8.

Christophe Clement-trained Miss J McKay will seek a second-straight stakes score at Gulfstream in the five-furlong turf sprint for fillies and mares. Miss J McKay is coming off an impressive score in the Dec. 31 Abundantia, in which the daughter of Hangover Kid surged from seventh at the top of the stretch to win going away by 1 ½ lengths. Miss J McKay is rated as the 8-5 favorite ahead of Miss Auramet, the Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained multiple-stakes winner who is rated second at 2-1. Jorge Abreu-trained Guardian Moon, who is 2-for-2 lifetime, is set to make her stakes debut while coming off a 10-month layoff.

The Ladies Turf Sprint will be followed by a well-stocked maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds in Race 9. Todd Pletcher-trained Charge It, who came up just short to finish second in his Jan. 8 debut following a protracted speed duel, is rated as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the mile race that includes Chad Brown-trained Granlusso, a debuting son of Street Sense.

A pair of well-balanced optional claiming allowances follow in Races 10 and 11 before a 1 1/8-mile maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds on turf closes out the Rainbow 6 sequence. Foxtrot Whiskey and Leopardi, a pair of Todd Pletcher-trained sons of Curlin; Flatford Mill, a Clement-trained son of Union Rags; and Barrzley, a Graham Motion-trained son of Arrogate are scheduled to make their respective debuts.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off by a 1 1/16-mile race on Tapeta that attracted a full field of $12,500 claimers.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $100,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3), a five-furlong dash for older horses, has been carded as Race 5. Rusty Arnold-trained Gear Jockey, a multiple graded-stakes winner, is scheduled to make his first start since finishing sixth in the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) at Del Mar.

Diamond Oops Breezes for Feb. 19 GP Sprint

Fan-favorite Diamond Oops, a multiple graded-stakes winner on turf and dirt, breezed six-furlongs on turf at Palm Meadows Training Center in preparation for a planned start in the $150,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint Feb. 19.

The Patrick Biancone-trained son of Lookin At Lucky was timed in 1:13.45 while working in company with graded-stakes winner Kelsey’s Cross. The trainer’s daughter and assistant, Andie Biancone, was aboard for the tune-up at Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“Typically, he isn’t a very impressive work horse. He can be very lazy, especially on the gallop-out. Today, we put his little blinkers on – and he does run in blinkers – he just woke right up,” Andie Biancone said. “He pulled going to the pole, covered up by Kelsey’s Cross, and when it was time to go, he showed me another gear today and galloped out incredible, better than he ever has.”

The 7-year-old sprinter has won six races over the Gulfstream main track, including the 2019 Smile Sprint (G3) and four other stakes.

“In terms of overall wellness and soundness, he’s as sound as he’s ever been in his life, not that he had any major issues other than what he had as a 3-year-old,” Biancone said. “He’s been moving so good every morning – pulling and not being lazy. I love his energy.”

Diamond Oops has earned more than $1.3 million while excelling on both turf and dirt. He is multiple Grade 2 stakes winner on turf and a Grade 1 stakes winner on dirt. He also is Grade 1 stakes-placed on dirt and turf.

Who’s Hot: Alecka Star remained undefeated in two dazzling career starts with a feature-race romp Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old daughter of Majesticperfection rolled to a five-length victory in Race 8, a six-furlong sprint for Florida-bred fillies and mares, following up a 14 ½-length debut victory.

“When they run like she did the first time, you sure hope they can repeat it,” trainer Michael Yates said. “You never know the first time they run against winners, but she just has a lot of natural talent.”

Alecka Star ($4.20) set fractions of 22:03, 44.97 and 57.63 seconds for five furlongs before completing six furlongs in 1:09.84 under Miguel Vasquez. Maria Haire’s homebred filly was coming off a five-month layoff since her Sept. 23 maiden score.

“She had a couple minor things. We had a little foot issue with her. I had her ready to go and a virus went through the barn. That set her back again,” Yates said. “I’m just happy to be here today.

Paco Lopez scored back-to-back victories aboard One Identity ($4.80) in Race 2 and Magical Marriage ($5.80) in Race 3. Jose Ortiz also doubled aboard Queen Calypso ($9.80) in Race 4 and Sonic Speed ($19.80) in Race 9.

Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. doubled with One Identity and Klugman ($3.20) in Race 6.