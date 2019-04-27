Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at 550k 2/9/2022

Irad Ortiz Jr. Notching Riding Triple

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed for $550,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved for the seventh straight racing day since a mandatory payout on Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9 on Thursday’s program with a 12:30 p.m. first-race post time. The popular multi-race wager will kick off in Race 4 by a very competitive 7 ½-furlong turf race for $35,000 claimers, including Threshold, who was claimed for $35,000 out of a recent second-place finish by trainer Larry Rivelli, who has a 52-percent strike rates with off-the-claim starters. Former graded-stakes winner Nobly Indy, Embolden, a Mike Maker-trained dropdown; are also entered.

A challenging 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight race with a full field of well-bred, well-connected fillies and mares on turf concludes the sequence. Danny Gargan-trained Pharoah’s Jewel, a daughter of American Pharoah who finished third in her recent debut after encountering traffic, will taken on first-time starters trained by Hall of Famers Bill Mott and Todd Pletcher, as well as Patrick Biancone and Brian Lynch.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. tripled aboard Oakhurst ($3.20) in Race 3, Rebelde ($6.80) in Race 7 and Buenisimo ($5.20) in Race 8.