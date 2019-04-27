Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at 500k 2/6/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool will be guaranteed for $500,000 Wednesday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved for the sixth straight racing day since a mandatory payout on Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8 on the Wednesday card that will get under way at 12:30 p.m. The sequence will be kicked off by a maiden special weight race on Tapeta that attracted several well-bred, well-connected 3-year-old fillies.

Trainer Christophe Clement is represented by two fillies in the mile-and-70-yard event – Myriskyaffair, a first-time starter by Verrazano and Adelie, an Irish-bred filly who finished in a dead-heat for second, a neck behind the winner, in a Tampa Bay Downs maiden race on turf Dec. 11. Chad Brown-trained Oakhurst, a daughter of Mr. Speaker, will make her second start at Gulfstream after finishing a very wide fourth from a far-outside post on turf. Todd Pletcher-trained Platinum Moon, a daughter of Malibu Moon, and Silverleaf, a Kenny McPeek-trained daughter of Speightster, are scheduled to debut in the nine-horse field.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Highly Promising Favor Wins Feature under Hand Ride

Favor, a most promising 3-year-old daughter of Pioneerof the Nile owned by Stonestreet Stables LLC, scored her second straight going-away victory in Sunday’s Race 7 feature at Gulfstream Park.

The Todd Pletcher-trained filly, who was coming off a 3 ¾-length win in a Jan. 8 mile maiden race at Gulfstream, stalked the early pace before dragging jockey Paco Lopez to the lead on the turn into the homestretch and pulling away to a comfortable 4 ¼-length victory under a hand ride.

Purchased for $500,000 at the 2020 Fasig-Tipton Yearling Showcase, Favor debuted with a wide fourth-place finish in a six-furlong sprint Nov. 27 at Aqueduct before winning her next two starts at a mile under Lopez.

“I think she likes my hands,” Lopez said. “She really galloped out.”

The 3-5 favorite ran a mile in 1:37.17 in the first-level optional claiming allowance.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. tripled on Sunday’s program aboard Kanaan ($8.80) in Race 4, Arrobatic ($740) in Race 6 and Yes I’m a Beast ($5.80) in Race 8.

Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Superposition ($7.20) in Race 1 and Bunnynotbeast ($15.80) in Race 3. Hall of Famer Javier Castellano won a pair on Kitodan ($8.20) in Race 5 and Sayyaaf ($5.60) in Race 9.