Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at 1.1 Million Dollars 2/18/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed for $1.1 million Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 13 racing days in a row following a mandatory payout on Jan. 30.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12, featuring the $150,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint in Race 11. Grade 1 winner Drain the Clock is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the six-furlong stakes for older horses. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 4-year-old, who won the Woody Stephens (G1) at Belmont last season, is coming off a sharp optional allowance score at Gulfstream Dec. 10. Patrick Biancone-trained Diamond Oops, a multiple graded-stakes winner on turf and dirt, is scheduled to make his 2022 debut Saturday. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Miles Ahead, the 2021 Smile Sprint (G3) winner, and Carlos David-trained Gatsby, the Sunshine Sprint victor last time out, are also entered in the Gulfstream Park Sprint.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione notched a four-win day Friday, winning three consecutive races aboard Running Memories ($8.60) in Race 2, Road to Meath ($63.60) in Race 3, and Spirit Wind ($5.80) in Race 4, before scoring aboard Social Engagement ($6.60) in Race 6.