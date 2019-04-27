Rain or Shine, Miss Auramet Ready to Run 6/2/2022

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $700,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – David Melin, Leon Ellman and Laurie Plesa’s Miss Auramet will be ready to run in Sunday’s $60,000 Bay Harbor Islands at Gulfstream Park, rain or shine.

Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. will have no worries if the five-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on turf is transferred to the Tapeta surface due to rain that is forecast for South Florida this weekend. The 6-year-old daughter of Uncaptured has handled all surfaces during a 30-race career that includes 11 victories and 10 runner-up finishes and earnings of more than $580,000.

“It doesn’t matter what she runs on, to be honest with you,” Plesa said. “She’s been an overachiever, no question about that. She’s the kind of horse you want in your barn.”

Miss Auramet, who is a multiple-stakes winner on turf and a stakes winner on dirt, has run over Gulfstream’s newly installed Tapeta course once. Coming off a front-running victory in the $100,000 Lady’s Turf Sprint a month earlier, she set the pace only to finish second in the Captiva Island that was transferred to the all-weather surface.

Miss Auramet, who finished second after setting the pace in the May 8 Golden Beach Handicap on turf last time out, will carry high weight of 124 pounds, including Emisael Jaramillo.

ProRacing Stable LLC and partners’ Headline Hunter, who defeated Miss Auramet in the Captiva Island by 2 ¼ lengths after pressing the pace outside of the favorite, will return in the Bay Harbor Islands following a subsequent subpar showing at Keeneland. The son of Tapizar was no factor while finishing 12th behind multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning Campanelle in the April 16 Giant’s Causeway.

Edgar Perez has the mount aboard Headline Hunter.

e Five Racing Thoroughbreds’ Palomita, who finished third in Golden Beach, is scheduled to join Miss Auramet in the starting gate again Sunday, making her second start off a five-month layoff.

Poseidon’s Passion, Mon Petit Chou and Fulminate round out the field.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $700,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $700,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 20 consecutive racing days since a lucky bettor hit for a $182,098 payoff April 28.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8 on Friday’s card, featuring a highly competitive 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance in Race 6. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Girolamo’s Attack, who finished fourth in the Jan. 29 Fred Hooper (G3) and fifth in the April 2 Sir Shackleton in his last two starts, is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. Rasharn Creque-trained Senor Jobim, and Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Thinkaboutit, a pair of recent optional claiming allowance winners, are also entered.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.