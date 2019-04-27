Princess Rooney, Smile Co-Headline Spring Stakes 3/27/2022

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $600,000 Tyler Gaffalione Ride Four Winners Sunday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Spring Meet stakes schedule at Gulfstream Park will once again be highlighted by the Summit of Speed, featuring the $250,000 Prince Rooney Invitational (G2), the $100,000 Smile Sprint (G3) and the $100,000 Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint on July 2.

The Princess Rooney, a Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and In’ seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares, was won last year by Michael McCarthy-trained Ce Ce, who went on to capture the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) and the Eclipse Award as North America’s champion female sprinter.

The Smile, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up, the Umphrey, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds and up, and the Princess Rooney wrap up a stakes schedule of 16 races during the Sprint Meet that will get underway Thursday, April 7.

The $75,000 Honey Ryder, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, and the $75,000 English Channel, a mile turf race for 3-year-olds, will kick off the Spring Meet stakes action Kentucky Derby Day, May 5.

Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $600,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $600,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved Sunday for the 10th racing day in a row since the jackpot was hit or a $342,836.75 payoff.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione rode four winners on Sunday’s card. He began his day on a winning note by sweeping the first daily double aboard Dirt Road Dollars ($11.80) in Race 1 and Ankara ($3) in Race 2 before scoring aboard Eamonn ($7.20) in Race 6 and Tango Tango Tango ($5.60) in Race 8.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott had back-to-back winners, scoring with Wonka ($3.40) in Race 4 and Sand and Sea ($6.40) in Race 5.