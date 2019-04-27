Preakness Simulcast Highlights Saturday card at Gulfstream 5/19/2023

Three Stakes Slated for Saturday’s 12-Race Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Fans at Gulfstream Park, the track where Kentucky Derby (G1) winner and Preakness Stakes (G1) favorite Mage launched his racing career, won’t just be keeping an eye via simulcast monitors on their local hero as he seeks the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course.

They’ll also be able to check out three stakes taking place right in front of them.

Gulfstream’s Silks simulcasting theater will open at 9 a.m.

In addition to the simulcast of Mage’s highly anticipated race in the Preakness, Saturday’s live program at Gulfstream will be highlighted by two stakes and an overnight handicap: the $75,000 Roar, $65,000 Big Drama and $60,000 Hollywood Lakes.

Bell Racing LLC’s Extendo looms as a major threat in the Roar, a 5-furlong test on the Tapeta, for trainer Carlos David. Winner of two of three lifetime on the Tapeta, the Florida-bred 3-year-old son of Handsome Mike has excelled on the synthetic surface. He won his maiden at first asking in October by 7 ¾ lengths and is coming out of a 6 ¾-length victory Jan. 18.

Others that could figure in the Roar include Soler and Soler Thoroughbred Corp’s Mooncapture, who goes into the race off consecutive wins on Tapeta, and Michael Dubb and Michael J. Caruso’s Dr Oseran, who is switching to Tapeta after running third in the $100,000 Texas Glitter at Gulfstream on March 25 for trainer Christophe Clement.

Lawson Racing Stables’ One Identity will be looking to win for the fourth time in her past five races in the Hollywood Lakes, a five-furlong overnight handicap on Tapeta. The 4-year-old filly won her most recent start, the $100,000 Lady’s Turf Sprint at Gulfstream on Feb. 11 for trainer Rohan Crichton.

Stonehedge LLC’s Dean Delivers, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Michael Yates, should figure prominently in the Big Drama, a seven-furlong stakes on the dirt track. Dean Delivers has an affinity for Gulfstream, where he has finished third or better in 11 of 13 career races at the track.

The Roar is scheduled as the last race of the Gulfstream card at 6:34 p.m. Saturday, with post time for the simulcast of the Preakness scheduled for 7:01 p.m.