Personal Best Delivers Solid Victory in $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) 1/28/2023

Stalked pace and Took Control Approaching the Wire

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Patiently ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., Personal Best glided to the lead in late stretch and won $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) presented by Don Julio by a neck over Transient Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The La Prevoyante was the first of seven graded stakes on the 13-race blockbuster Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat program that includes the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Qatar Racing and the $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G3) presented by Pepsi.

Personal Best, bred and owned by Joseph Allen and trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, prevailed in her first try in a graded stake. Ortiz kept the gray daughter of Tapit back off the pace set by Adventuring the even-money favorite. Following Transient, he moved her into contention on the outside in the last of the three turns in the 1 ½ miles race for older fillies and mares. Transient collared Adventuring as they approached the middle of the stretch and the 4-year-old Personal Best rolled to the lead a few strides later.

The 6-5 second choice in the wagering, Personal Best paid $4.60 for her third victory in a nine-race career. The final time was 2:26.04 over a firm course.

Godolphin’s Adventuring went off as the 3-2 favorite in the field of seven and finished third. She set a sharp fraction of 23.48 seconds for the first quarter and followed with times of 48.19 and 1:13.57.

$150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) Quotes

Winning trainer Shug McGaughey (Personal Best): “I thought Irad rode her perfectly. There was a little speed in front of her and she was tracking really good. He said at the 3/8ths pole, he was loaded. She has a little bit of a tendency to hang, but he just didn’t let her do that today.”

“She’s still kind of lightly raced and has some things to learn. In few of her races, she wanted to be in her bridle too much, not bad. Today she was very relaxed. I think as we go along, I think we should have some fun with her.”

Winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr (Personal Best): "Another great start, and the mare was much more relaxed today; that was key to the perfect trip we had, and by the 3/8th's pole she was full of run and I let her go.

“I think the track is playing fair; it all depends on how fast or how slow the pace is.”