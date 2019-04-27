Pegasus Winner Life Is Good Leads Gulfstream Alumni in Breeders’ Cup 11/3/2022

Gulfstream Stakes Winners Regal Glory, Ce Ce Also Prominent

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Life Is Good, the 2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) champion, leads a strong contingent of Gulfstream Park alumni in Breeders’ Cup races Friday and Saturday at Keeneland.

Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, the 4-year-old son of Into Mischief, who defeated defending champion and 2021 Horse of the Year Knicks Go by 3 ¼-lengths in the $3 million Pegasus Jan. 29 at Gulfstream, is rated second in the morning line at 6-1 in Saturday’s $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). Undefeated Flightline is favored at 3-5 for the centerpiece of the two-day World Championships. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott will be represented in the Classic by Olympiad, who launched his 2022 campaign with a 7 ½-length romp in a Gulfstream allowance in January.

Regal Glory, who captured the inaugural running of the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Filly & Mare Turf (G3) Jan. 29, is scheduled to take on males in Saturday’s $2 Million Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1). The Chad Brown-trained multiple Grade 1 stakes winner, who captured the Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf by 2 ¼ lengths, is rated third in the morning line at 6-1 behind European invaders Modern Games and Kinross. Roger Attfield-trained Shirl’s Speight, who ran in an off-the-turf allowance during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet, is also entered in the Mile.

Michael McCarthy-trained Ce Ce will defend her title in Saturday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1). The 6-year-old daughter of Elusive Quality, who captured the $250,000 Princess Rooney (G2) at Gulfstream July 2, also won the 2021 Princess Rooney on her way to clinching the Eclipse Award for outstanding female sprinter with her victory in the Filly & Mare Sprint at Del Mar. Ce Ce is the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the seven-furlong Filly & Mare Sprint, in which Mott-trained Obligatory and Frank’s Rockette will also run after starting at Gulfstream during the Championship Meet. Obligatory won the Hurricane Bertie (G3), while Frank’s Rockette, finished second in the Sugar Swirl (G3). Rudy Rodriguez-trained Hot Peppers, who won three straight races at Gulfstream, is also entered.

Wesley Ward-trained Kimari, who kicked off her 2022 campaign with a 5 ¼-length optional claiming allowance victory during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet, is rated second at 4-1 behind 4-5 favorite Jackie’s Warrior in the morning line for Saturday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1). Jorge Delgado-trained Willy Boi, who captured the Smile Sprint (G3) and the Big Drama Stakes at Gulfstream before finishing third in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt (G1) at Saratoga, is also entered in the Sprint.

Four Gulfstream alumni will contest Saturday’s $2 million Filly & Mare Turf (G1) – Chad Brown-trained Virginia Joy and In Italian, Brendan Walsh-trained Family Way and Roger Attfield-trained Lady Speightspeare. Virginia Joy won the The Very One (G3); In Italian captured the Honey Fox(G3); Family Way won the Orchid (G3) after finishing second in the The Very One.

Antonio Sano-trained Simplification, who captured the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream before finishing a troubled fourth in the Kentucky Derby (G1), is entered in Saturday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1).

Sano will also be represented by Congruent in Friday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1). The son of Tapit, who broke his maiden at Gulfstream in August, is coming off a 2 ¼-length victory in the off-the-turf Laurel Futurity.

Atomically, whom trainer Jose Pinchin saddled for a dominating victory in the $400,000 My Dear Girl during Florida Sire Stakes action at Gulfstream, is entered in Friday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher will saddle the daughter of Girvin following Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners’ purchase of a majority interest.

Jeff Mullins-trained Packs a Wahlop, who debuted on dirt at Gulfstream before winning three straight races on turf in Southern California, is entered in Friday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1).

Fans can watch and wager on the Breeders’ Cup at Gulfstream Park. Friday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream begins with a 12:25 p.m. first race post. There will be advance wagering Friday on Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup program.