Patrick and Jack Gilligan Team Up at Gulfstream 8/19/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Patrick Gilligan saddled his first starter in the United Stakes Friday at Gulfstream Park after calling upon his son Jack Gilligan to ride Russian Alphabet in Race 7, a six-furlong maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds and up.

Patrick Gilligan, who trained at Newmarket for 15 years, ventured to the U.S. in 2013 to support his son’s riding career. Born outside Mt. Vernon, N.Y. before his family moved back to Europe when he was 5, Gilligan served as assistant to trainer Kenny McPeek for two years. Also a freelance writer, he wrote the book, ‘Around Kentucky With the Bug,’ a chronical of his son’s apprentice season in Kentucky.

“Jack rode for me in England. His first winner ever was for me,” he said. “It’s nice to team up again.”

Russian Alphabet wasn’t a factor while finishing eighth at 27-1.

“It worked out nicely this weekend. I didn’t have a super busy weekend at Ellis Park,” Jack Gilligan said. “I rode my first winner for him back in England. It didn’t work out so well today, but it was fun.”

The Gilligans will team up again Saturday with first-time starter Wolf Hunter in Race 8, a five-furlong maiden special weight event for 2-year-olds on Tapeta.

Patrick Gilligan is currently training a stable of 14 for Glockenburg LLC at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $ for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for two racing day since last Saturday’s mandatory payout.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The $65,000 Sharp Susan will be run earlier on Saturday’s program in Race 4. The 5 ½-furlong stakes for 2-year-old fillies on Tapeta features a field of six, including Jellybean, the 5-2 morning-line favorite who is a full sister to stakes winners Gatsby and Octane.

The Six Pix, a free contest requiring players to pick the winners of the last three races at Gulfstream and the last three races at Saratoga, continues Saturday. The Six Pix, which offers a weekly prize of $2500 split among the winners each week, is open to all on-track XB Rewards members.