Panici to Follow Maryquitecontrary from Gulfstream to Keeneland 4/6/2023

Apprentice Morrison Has ‘Good Feeling’ about Royal Palm Meet

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL –Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary is scheduled to make her first start for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey in Saturday’s Madison (G1) at Keeneland while seeking her seventh victory in eight career starts. The homebred daughter off First Dude won’t have a rider change, however, for the seven-furlong sprint for older fillies and mares.

Luca Panici and Maryquitecontrary have teamed for six wins in six races, including eye-catching off-the-pace victories in the seven-furlong Inside Information (G2) last time out and one-turn mile Rampart during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet.

Why change a winning combination?

“Thanks to the owner and trainer. I’m excited. It’s a short field but I think we have a good shot,” said Panici between races on Thursday’s opening day card of the Royal Palm Meet.

Formerly trained by Joe Catanese III, Maryquitecontrary graduated in her first start June 11 under Panici before finishing second behind multiple-stakes winner Last Leaf in the Azalea Stakes with Hall of Famer Edgar Prado aboard. Reunited with Panici, the homebred filly has won five straight races, including four stakes, with her off-the-pace and going-away running style.

“She’s a good horse. Like with every good horse, you enjoy it. She’s a horse when she has a target, she wants to catch it,” said the Milan, Italy native who has been a mainstay in the South Florida jockey colony for more than a decade. “It’s a joy to ride this kind of horse.”

Maryquitecontrary drew Post 5 in a field of five and is rated third at 6-1 on the morning line behind 2-5 favorite Goodnight Gloria, who’s slated to make her first start since capturing the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Keeneland, and Society, a Grade 1 winner who finished seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) last time out.

Apprentice Ailsa Morrison, sidelined since late October, returned to action Thursday at Gulfstream Park, finishing third aboard Extra Indy in Race 2.

“It felt fantastic. It’s been too long not being out there,” said Morrison, a seven-pound apprentice whose promising career was sidetracked by a torn MCL and ACL in her left knee.

Morrison, who worked for Hall of Fame trainers Bill Mott and Rohan Crichton before embarking on a riding career, has been preparing a return to race-riding by galloping and breezing horses for trainer Rohan Crichton and Saffie Joseph Jr.

“I’ve been able to get my strength back, go back to the drawing board a little bit, and come back stronger,” Morrison said.

Morrison has another mount Friday before riding three on both Saturday and Sunday.

“I have a good feeling about this meet,” said Morrison, who has ridden 32 winners.

Notes: Edgar Perez tripled on the first day of the Royal Palm Meet, scoring aboard Sequin Lady ($4.80) in Race 3, Haruki ($28.60) in Race 4 Poiema ($8.60) in Race 7…Heriberto Figueroa rode back-to-back winners: Extraction Will ($29.80) in Race 5 and Omo Ten Girl ($4.80) in Race 6…There was one winning ticket on Thursday’s Rainbow 6, resulting in a payoff of $42,893.78.