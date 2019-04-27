Only Two Chances Left to Play Stronach 5 4/6/2022

Races Friday from Gulfstream, Santa Anita, Laurel and Golden Gate

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Stronach 5 will be paused after April 15, so there’s only two more chances to play the popular Friday wager which has resulted in strong returns on investment.

Friday’s Stronach 5 will be highlighted once again with a low 12 percent takeout and competitive races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields.

Last week’s Stronach 5 returned $2,729.90 with three winning favorites.

The sequence begins Friday at 4:51 ET with a seven-furlong event at Gulfstream Park for fillies and mares. The sequence also includes a 1 1/8th mile turf race from Santa Anita. The Stronach 5 will conclude at 5:37 ET.

Leg A: Gulfstream Race 8, 4:51 ET 7 furlongs, Florida Bred Allowance ($43,000), fillies and mares

A field of eight go to post and lightly raced Sea Art has three starts with a debut victory and two seconds, one being in the Juvenile Filly Sprint last fall. This will be her first start since a runner-up finish in January for trainer Victor Barboza. Jaramillo has ridden the daughter of Klimt in every start. American of Course, a 5-year-old by Awesome of Course, has six in-the-money finishes in eight starts for Kathleen O’Connell. Queen Camilla has been running against open company.

Leg B: Santa Anita Race 3, 5:07 ET 5 1/2 furlongs, Claiming ($25,000), 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds

Smiling Goodbye has run only twice for Dean Pederson, but he broke his maiden in March after finishing a good fourth after pressing the pace in his debut. Could be more to this son of Smiling Tiger. Thirsty Always comes out of restricted Cal-bred races but he’s won three times on main tracks and this will be his third start off a short layoff. Gator Shining ships in from Golden Gate after his last two starts came against open allowance company. He’s hit the board in seven of his 12 starts, but his lone win has come on turf. Swiss Swoo also takes a drop in class and could be dangerous at this level.

Leg C: Laurel Race 9, 5:12 ET 5 ½ furlongs, Maiden Claimer ($40,000-$32,000), 3-year-old fillies

A field of 10 go to post with four first-time starters from the barns of Michael Trombetta, Niall Saville, Cathal Lynch and Don Bryant. Saville is 25-percent with first time starters and Lynch 19-percent. All Worked Up has held the lead in two of her four starts entering the stretch against maiden special weight company. Jockey Jevien Toledo stays aboard. Trainer Tim Keefe sends out Cush Effect for her second start after a fifth-place finish in her debut last month under Toledo. Kevin Gomez gets the mount. Isabella’s Glory, who has lacked speed in her six previous starts, makes her first start in three months and draws the rail for Jose Corrales.

Leg D: Golden Gate Race 3, 5:21 ET 1-mile, Maiden Claimer ($8,000), 3-year-olds and up

Bob Daniels had a troubled trip in his last start against $20,000 claimers, but against similar in February he finished second for trainer Jonathan Wong. Theultimatepraise drops in company and could be a factor late. Drew Big has shown some life in his last two since dropping in company and going to the barn of Steve Sherman.

Leg E: Santa Anita Race 4: 5:37 ET 1 1/8 mile (turf), Maiden Special Weight claimer ($67,000), fillies and mares

The Stronach 5 wraps up with a competitive field of seven going long on the grass. Khlass checked in third in February at this level, but it was her first start since August and first in the U.S. for trainer Michael McCarthy. The 4-year-old daughter of No Nay Never should improve. Queen Ofthe Temple closed to finish second last out at a mile in her first start since May and should like the added distance. Right behind Queen Ofthe Temple was Sunday Morning. This Irish-bred daughter of Lope de Vega has been beaten less than five lengths in her last three starts. Joe Bravo rides her for the first time.

Fans can watch and wager on the action at 1/ST.COM/BET as well as stream all the action in English and Spanish at LaurelPark.com, SantaAnita.com, GulfstreamPark.com, and GoldenGateFields.com.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.