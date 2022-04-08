One Winning Ticket in Stronach 5 Worth $89,498 4/8/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – There were three longshots in Friday’s Stronach 5 each returning more than $24, but one ticket holder solved the puzzle and was rewarded with $89,498.40.

The Stronach 5 featured a low 12 percent takeout and races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields.

Gulfstream’s Race 8 served as the opening leg of the Stronach 5 and Frankly My Dear battled back under jockey Ailsa Morrison to win over favored American of Course and return $24.60. In the second leg, Swiss Swoo (5-2) just got up in the final stride under jockey Juan Hernandez to win Santa Anita’s third race. The third leg, Laurel’s Race 9, produced a 23-1 winner in Bedtimebourbon under jockey Forest Boyce, and was followed with a 12-1 winner in Golden Gate’s third race in Senor Del Campo.

The Stronach 5 concluded with Santa Anita’s fourth race and Queen Ofthe Temple winning at odds of 2-1.

The minimum wager on the multi-race, multi-track Stronach 5 is $1. If there are no tickets with five winners, the entire pool will be carried over to the next Friday.

If a change in racing surface is made after the wagering closes, each selection on any ticket will be considered a winning selection. If a betting interest is scratched, that selection will be substituted with the favorite in the win pool when wagering closes.

The Stronach 5 will return April 15.

The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.