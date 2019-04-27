Noble Drama Upsets Super Corinto, Jesus’ Team 11/12/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – David Fawkes Stable Inc.’s Noble Drama rallied from last to catch favored Super Corinto at the finish to win Saturday’s feature at Gulfstream Park, in which multiple Grade 1 stakes-winner Jesus’ Team returned to the races off a 15-month layoff.

Jesus’s Team, who was sidelined while battling cases of salmonella and laminitis that followed minor surgery to remove an ankle chip, was never a factor while finishing ninth in the mile optional claiming allowance.

“He’d needed the race. He’s been through a lot,” said trainer Jose D’Angelo, who saddled the son of Tapiture for runner-up finishes in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and a third-place finish in the 2020 Preakness Stakes (G1). “I’m happy with his race.”

Super Corinto, a Group 1-winning Chilean import making his first start in the U.S. for trainer Amador Sanchez, went to post as the 8-5 favorite and appeared on his way to victory under Hector Berrios after taking the lead at the top of the stretch. Noble Drama, a seven-time stakes winner over the Gulfstream Park main track, made a wide sweep into the stretch and finished powerfully to prevail by a half-length

“He’s a nice horse, isn’t he? That’s him. The Silky Sullivan of today,” trainer David Fawkes said. ‘He’s a neat horse.”

Noble Drama ($26,20), a close relative to Eclipse champion Big Drama and multiple Grade 1 stakes-winner Sheer Drama, ran the mile in 1:35.13 under Emisael Jaramillo.

Jet Set Racing’s Super Corinto was making his first start since capturing the Group 1 Gran Premio Hipodromo Chile (G1) April 30.

Pacesetter Wind of Change held on to finish third.

Edgar Bayeh notched his first training win Saturday at Gulfstream Park, saddling Zilla Management ‘s Joyful Candy ($12.20) for a victory in Race 5, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds running for a $6250 claiming tag.

“It feels amazing to break the ice at Gulfstream,” the 39-year-old former assistant to Anthony Stabile.

Joyful Candy benefited from a ground-saving ride behind the pacesetter before slipping through along the rail to win by three lengths under David Boraco.

Joyful Candy was the 10th starter saddled by Bayeh, a native of Lebanon who saddled his first horse Sept. 10 at Gulfstream.

Bayeh came back in the 11th race to notch his second career success with Trinni Summer ($27.80).

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot was hit for a $82,117.28 payoff Saturday at Gulfstream Park Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the three racing days in a row Saturday.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a highly competitive optional claiming allowance in Race 8. Golden Voice, who is scheduled to make his first start off the claim for trainer Ray Handal, is rated as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 10. In Race 7, Dan Hurtak’s Smiling Teufles, a winner of four of five starts prior to turning in a subpar effort while facing some of the toughest older horses on the grounds, seeks to improve while dropping in optional claiming allowance company.