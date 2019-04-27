No Que No Upsets Dean Delivers, Lightening Larry 11/26/2022

Prospect Mr. Ripple Returns to Action in Sunday Feature

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool at $46,606

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. George Stable LLC’s No Que No pulled off a 9-1 upset in Saturday’s Race 9 feature at Gulfstream Park due to the combination of a ground-saving trip and a troubled trip for heavily favored Dean Delivers.

The versatile 4-year-old son of More Than Ready and jockey Leonel Reyes found themselves in a perfect trip along the rail behind Lightening Larry, who took the lead with a clean break from the gate when expected pacesetter Dean Delivers broke last in the six-horse field.

Lightening Larry, who had a pair of troubled stakes starts following his victory in the May 21 Chick Lang (G3) at Pimlico, held a clear lead leaving the backstretch and into the turn and homestretch under Chantal Sutherland, when Dean Delivers loomed boldly after making a three-wide sweep from the back of the pack under Miguel Vasquez. The stage was set for the anticipated battle between Lightening Larry, the second choice at 2-1, and Dean Delivers, when No Que No cut the corner into the stretch and launched a rail drive. Dean Delivers wore down Lightening Larry, but Fausto Gutierrez-trained No Que No outkicked the favorite approaching the wire to score by three-quarters of a length.

“Just like the trainer told me, from position No. 2, I waited behind the speed,” Reyes said. “When I asked him, he was ready. It was a big race for him today.”

No Que No, who has won races on dirt, turf and Tapeta, ran six furlongs in 1:09.68. Dean Delivers finished 1 ½ lengths ahead of Lightening Larry to run his career record to eight first-or-second finishes in 10 starts.

Legacy Racing LLC’s Mr. Ripple, a dazzling debut winner Oct. 15, is set to return to action in Sunday’s Race 9 feature, a mile optional claiming allowance for 2-year-olds, at Gulfstream Park.

Mr. Ripple, who is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in a well-stocked field of eight, made a splash while debuting at a mile in his debut. The son of Dialed In pressed the early before moving to the lead on the far turn and drawing away in the stretch to graduate by 9 ¼ lengths. Runner-up Il Miracolo, a son of Gun Runner, came back to graduated by 5 ½ lengths Nov. 12.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Mr. Ripple, who will be ridden by Leonel Reyes, was purchased at the OBS April sale for $115,000.

Mr. Ripple’s anxiously awaited return will be included in Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence (Races 5-10).

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday, leaving a jackpot pool of $46,606.47 heading into Sunday wagering.