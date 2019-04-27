No Butts About It, Navy Goat Best in Juvenile Fillies 11/19/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Lael Stables’ Navy Goat overcame a slow pace by saving ground and employing a strong late kick to capture the $60,000 Juvenile Fillies, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for 2-year-old Florida-bred fillies on Tapeta, Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The Juvenile Fillies co-headlined Saturday’s 11-race program with the $60,000 Juvenile, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for Florida-bred 2-year-olds on Tapeta.

Favored Navy Goat ($5.40), who was purchased for $450,000 out of the OBS April sale, scored by 2 ½ lengths under Samy Camacho while running 1 1/16 miles on the all-weather surface in 1:44,46. Oh Darlin, the 3-1 second betting choice ridden by Kevin Krigger, finished second, a neck ahead of Luck in the Dusk.

Oh Darlin, who was stretching out around two turns for the first time after graduating by three lengths in a five-furlong maiden test on Tapeta, broke alertly to set a controlled pace around the first turn and along the backstretch. Navy Goat settled near the rear of the closely packed field of seven fillies as Oh Darlin took a narrow lead into the stretch. The Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained pacesetter fought off all challenges to open a clear lead in the stretch, only to fall victim to Navy Goat, who found room and her best stride to overtake the second choice with a rail surge inside the sixteenth pole.

“She broke a touch slow and there was not much pace, so I thought for a while that she was a little bit in trouble,” trainer Arnaud Delacoeur said. “But he did manage to get her to settle and wait, and she made a big run.”

Navy Goat, who finished third in her Aug. 20 debut in a five-furlong turf race at Monmouth, graduated in a mile turf event at Kentucky Downs Sept. 14.

“I thought she ran very well at Kentucky Downs, but she needed a little bit of time because we shipped there and we were running back quick, so she was not quite ready for the big races in the fall,” Delacoeur said. “But this was a perfect spot, we gave her plenty of time and obviously she likes the track. I’ll have to see what our options are, but I believe that we’ll try her in one of those 3-year-old stakes on the turf at some stage.”

In the co-featured Juvenile, NBS Stable’s Anamnestic emerged on the outside of a hotly contested stretch drive with a late surge to finish first, only to be disqualified for interference. Palm Beach Racing Partnership’s Dangerous Ride took the safest route to the finish line, surging late along the rail while avoiding the trouble that resulted in the disqualification from first to fifth of Anamnestic.

Dangerous Ride ($14.40) was awarded his first stakes victory in his fifth consecutive stakes start since winning his debut May 22 at Gulfstream. The son of Lord Nelson saved ground while closely tracking pacesetter Cheerful Charlie along the backstretch and around the turn into the homestretch. Edwin Gonzalez found room along the rail at the top of the stretch and sent the Florida-bred colt inside the tiring Cheerful Charlie. Dangerous Ride caught Big Save for second, but Anamnestic had gotten the jump on him from the outside to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

The stewards, however, subsequently ruled that Anamnestic had caused considerable stretch trouble, placing the first-place finishes behind the favorite and fourth-place finisher Souper Blessing. Cheerful Charlie was awarded third.

“It was pretty even at the end. I think he fought at the end. There was a little something going on on the outside. At first, I wondered why he didn’t go out, but he would have ended up in the whole thing so it’s a good thing he saved ground,” Dangerous Ride’s trainer Carlos

David said “He decided to stick with the rail and he came up and fought to get second. We’re happy.”

Saffie Joseph Jr.-Trained Maiden 2YO ‘Miles’ the Best

Vegso Racing Stable’s Lord Miles made an auspicious and eventful debut in Saturday’s Race 6, a six-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds, at Gulfstream Park.

The homebred son of Curlin, who fell several lengths off the pace when negatively reacting to kickback along the backstretch, regained his focus after jockey Edgard Zayas took him to the outside of horses, launching a stretch drive that overpowered his competition on his way to a going-away win.

“He’s not the fastest out of the gate, but today he broke sharp and then he got outkicked. Then when the kickback hit him, he didn’t know what to do. Edgard did a good thing getting him to the outside,” trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said. “It took him a little time to get going, but at the top of the lane after he got going, he really put the race to bed in a few strides.”

Lord Miles ($7.40) ran six furlongs in 1:13.02 while scoring by 5 ¾ lengths over runner-up Big Data. There Be Dragons finished another three-quarters of a length back in third. Lord Miles is the first foal out of Lady Esme, a daughter of Majestic Warrior.

“He’s trained like a good horse, but you have to do it on race day. It was an encouraging debut,” Joseph said. “Our horses tend to improve on a race. Most Curlins don’t really win first time out, so you would think that he’s bred to get better.”

Joseph expected to take it one step at a time with Lord Miles.

“We’ll probably run back in an allowance during the Championship Meet. Then, if he passes that test, we’ll get more ambitious,” Joseph said.

Rainbow 6 Sequence Spiced by Trio of OCA Races

Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6, which went unsolved Saturday following a jackpot hit on Friday for $47,591.24, will span Races 5-10 Sunday.

Arella Star returns to local action in Sunday’s Race 7, a six-furlong optional claiming allowance for 2-year-old fillies following an unproductive trip to the West Coast. The Roderick Rodriguez-trained daughter of Nyquist, who set the early pace before fading to seventh in the Del Mar Debutante (G1), had previously graduated with an impressive two-length victory July 29 over Gulfstream’s main track. Jellybean drops from open stakes company on Tapeta in her last two starts, while her Arindel stablemate Olga is coming off a smart five-length romp in a maiden special weight race for Florida-breds on dirt.

In Race 8, a five-furlong optional claiming race for fillies and mares on Tapeta, Christophe Clement-trained Miss Sakamoto is scheduled to make her first start at Gulfstream since graduating in an April 22 five-furlong turf race. The 3-year-old daughter of More Than Ready went to the sidelines following her graduation for five months before returning to action with a third-place finish in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance Oct. 22.

Big Dreaming a son of champion Dreaming of Anna, is rated as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up. The Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee will make his first start since finishing third in a Prairie Meadows stakes on dirt June 11.

There is a $14,430 Carryover heading into Rainbow 6 wagering.