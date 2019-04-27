Nicoletti, Hermann Handicap Pegasus World Cup Races 1/27/2023

Pegasus World Cup First Race Post 10:50 a.m. Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Longtime Gulfstream Park analyst Ron Nicoletti is joined by Angela Hermann to handicap Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat, $1 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Turf (G1) presented by Qatar Racing, and $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Invitational (G3) presented by Pepsi.

Saturday’s 13-race program, which drew 140 entries, includes nine stakes, seven graded, worth $5.4 million in purses.

First race post is 10:50 a.m. NBC will have live coverage between 4:30-6 p.m.

$3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1)

$1 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Turf (G1)

$500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3)

