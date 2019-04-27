Multi-Race-Wager Pools Guaranteed Saturday at Gulfstream 3/1/2023

Late Pick 5 -- $500,000; Late Pick 4 -- $250,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Late Pick 5 and Late Pick 4 will have pool guarantees on Saturday’s 14-race Fountain of Youth (G2) program at Gulfstream Park.

The Late Pick 5 pool will be guaranteed at $500,000, while the Late Pick 4 pool will be guaranteed at $250,000.

Both multi-race wagers will have sequences made up of all graded stakes. The Late Pick 5 sequence will span Races 10-14, while the Late Pick 4 will span Races 11-14.

The Late Pick 5 sequence will be kicked off by the $200,000 WinStar Gulfstream Park Mile (G2), followed by the $150,000 Honey Fox (G3), the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2), the $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2), and the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2).

The Late Pick 4 sequence will be kicked off by the Honey Fox and anchored by the Fountain of Youth.

Eclipse champion Forte is scheduled to make his 2023 debut in the Fountain of Youth, the 1 1/16-mile dress rehearsal for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1), slated for April 1.

Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast will include the Fountain of Youth and the San Felipe (G2) from Santa Anita Park, and Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 will span Races 9-14, kicked off by the $200,000 Herecomesthebride (G3).

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot carryover pool is scheduled for Sunday’s program. Heading into Wednesday’s program, the popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 20 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout, producing a jackpot carryover pool of $1,024,831. Should the Rainbow 6 pool go unsolved through Saturday’s card, the gross jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $6 million.