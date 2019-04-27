Mr. Ripple Makes Much-Awaited Return in Deep 3YO Event 1/7/2023

Sunday’s Race 9 Feature to Serve as Prep for Feb. 4 Holy Bull

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $150,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Legacy Racing LLC’s Mr. Ripple is scheduled to make his much-awaited return to action in Sunday’s Race 9 feature at Gulfstream Park.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained son of Dialed In is one of four first-out winners to return in the one-turn-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds that will likely serve as a prep for the Feb. 4 $250,000 Holy Bull (G3).

“He’s doing well,” Joseph said. “It’s a tough race. He ran well in his first race, but don’t know what he beat.”

Mr. Ripple graduated at the one-turn mile distance at Gulfstream Park Oct. 15 by 9 ¼ lengths. Edgard Zayas has the return mount on the son of Dialed In.

“This race will be a good gauge of where we are,” said Joseph, who saddled White Abarrio for victories in last season’s Holy Bull and $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1).

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will be represented by a pair of first-out winners – Rudder’s Men, who won at first asking by 4 ¼ lengths Oct. 22 at Aqueduct, and Centennial Farms’ Litigate, who debuted with a wide-rallying victory at Aqueduct Nov. 19.

Fellow Hall of Famer Javier Castellano has the return call on Litigate, while Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride Rudder’s Men back.

Hall of Famer trainer Shug McGaughey is slated to saddle Joseph Allen LLC and China Horse Club’s Talk of the Nation, who overcome a slow break to score going away by 4 ½ lengths in his debut at Aqueduct Nov. 11. Joel Rosario is set to ride the son of Quality Road for the first time Sunday.

Trainer Dale Romans entered Bakster Farm LLC’s Deer District, who finished second on turf in the Bourbon (G2) at Keeneland two starts back, and Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons’ Cyclone Mischief, who weakened to finish seventh after leading in the stretch in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) at Churchill after graduating at Keeneland in his third career start.

The well-stocked Race 9 feature will headline Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence that will span Races 5-10.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved at Gulfstream Park Saturday on the second day following a single-ticket jackpot hit for $533,783.63 Thursday. The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 11 racing days following a jackpot hit Dec. 18 for a $137,119 payoff.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $150,000.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

In addition to the featured optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds in Race 9, the Rainbow 6 sequence will be highlighted by a pair of deep maiden special weight races on turf for 3-year-old fillies in Races 5 and 8.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr., who guided Cairo Consort ($3) for a victory in the $100,000 Ginger Brew in Race 9, also visited the winner’s circle with Glorious Tribute ($3.20) in Race 5 and Moon Cat ($9) in Race 11.

Trainer Christopher Davis doubled with Royal Mende ($19.40) in Race 4 and Moon Cat in the finale.

Miguel Vasquez notched back-to-back victories aboard Starship Renegade ($12.20) in Race 2 and Free Shipping ($7.60) in Race 3.