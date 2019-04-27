Miss Auramet is an All-Weather Horse for Eddie Plesa Jr. 12/21/2022

Versatile Mare Returns in Saturday’s $100,000 Abundantia

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When Miss Auramet is in the Gulfstream Park entries, you won’t find Eddie Plesa Jr. glued to the Weather Channel.

The notion of scratching the 6-year-old daughter of Uncaptured from Saturday’s $100,000 Abundantia won’t even cross the mind of the highly respected South Florida-based trainer should adverse weather conditions force the five-furlong stakes for fillies and mares to be taken off the turf and transferred to the Tapeta surface.

The Abundantia will co-headline Saturday’s closing day program of the Sunshine Meet with the $100,000 Janus, a five-furlong turf sprint for 3-year-olds and up. The 2022-2023 Championship Meet gets underway Monday.

Miss Auramet is an all-weather horse.

“She’s a hard-knocking mare, isn’t she?” Plesa said. “She runs on every surface, no ifs and or buts.”

Owned by David Melin, Leon Ellman and Plesa’s wife, Laurie, the Florida-bred mare has demonstrated rare versatility during her 33-race career, during which she has finished first or second in 22 starts. Miss Auramet certainly has proven to be a crack turf sprinter, a multiple-stakes winner who has won seven times and finished first or second 12 times in 20 career turf starts. She has also won two of four starts on a fast dirt track and finished first or second in all five of her starts on an ‘off’ main track.

With the advent of Tapeta at Gulfstream last year, Miss Auramet has won once and finished second twice in four starts on the all-weather track.

“She’s one of those horses that just goes out there and trains nice, doesn’t give you any problems,” Plesa said. “It’s like having a child in school. You have three or four kids, and this is the one that does what you ask it to do. There’s never any issues, never any problems. You sometimes lose sight of that and that you’re lucky to have one like that.”

Miss Auramet is a little particular about distance. She doesn’t want to go any farther than five furlongs, but why even try to stretch her out when she has won seven of 15 starts at five-furlong on turf with five seconds, and three thirds.

After winning on Tapeta for the first time in a July 17 overnight handicap, she finished off the board on Tapeta for the first time while finishing fourth in a Sept. 11 overnight handicap, after which she was given a break.

“I gave her a brief vacation. She’s back and she’s training good,” Plesa said. “We’re hoping she can run back to her past performances, and I think she can.”

Paco Lopez has the call aboard Miss Auramet.

William Werner and Triton Stable’s Mamba Wamba and Silverton Hill LLC’s Static Fire will represent trainer Brian Lynch in the Abundantia.

Mamba Wamba has won two of five starts since being imported from England, both victories coming at Gulfstream Park. The 4-year-old daughter of Mehmas captured her U.S. debut in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf last December before running three more times and being turned out at the end of April. The Irish-bred filly returned from the layoff at Gulfstream Park, where she closed from off the pace to notch a 1 ½-length victory in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance that was transferred from turf to the Tapeta surface Dec. 1.

“She ran impressively first up and then I was never happy with her. We gave her some time off and she’s come back better than ever,” Lynch said. “I’m really, really happy with her.”

Static Fire is coming off a 1 ¾-length optional claiming allowance win at six furlongs on dirt at Keeneland Oct. 13. The 3-year-old daughter of Speightster made a victories debut at five furlongs on turf at Saratoga in 2021.

“Static Fire is a very nice filly too. She is all speed and Mamba Wamba will come off the pace,” Lynch said. “It’s the best of both worlds for a trainer.”

Edgar Perez has the return mount aboard Mamba Wamba, while Jose Ortiz has the call on Static Fire.

Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables, Tony Weintraub and Brandon Dalinka’s Miss J McKay is back to defend her title in the Abundantia, in which Miss Auramet finished off the board following what the Equibase footnotes call a ‘brutal trip.’

The Christopher Clement trainee closed from seven at the top of the stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths under Tyler Gaffalione, who returns aboard the 5-year-old daughter of Hangover Kid Saturday. Miss J McKay is coming off a three-month layoff after four off-the-board finishes since winning the six-furlong License Fee at Belmont.

Jeanne Martin’s Poseidon’s Passion, a versatile daughter of Poseidon’s Warrior, will enter the Abundantia off an overnight handicap victory on Tapeta at Gulfstream Oct. 13. The James Gulick trainee has been first or second in seven of 16 starts on turf, while finishing in the top two five times in seven starts on Tapeta.

Luca Panici has the return call.

Three Diamonds Farm’s Phantom Vision, Soldi Stable LLC and Ohana Racing LLC’s Ocean Safari, Gary Barber’s Imagery, R. Larry Johnson’s Spun Glass and Joseph Allen LLC’s Stony Point round out the field