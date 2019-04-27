Miss Auramet Conquers Tapeta in Biscayne Park 7/17/2022

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $175,000 Carryover of $94,227 for Friday’s Late Pick 5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – David Melin, Leon Ellman and Laurie Plesa’s Miss Auramet, a multiple-stakes winner on turf and dirt, had one void in her rather impressive resume. The Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained brilliant sprinter filled that voice Sunday with an eye-catching victory in the $55,000 Biscayne Park.

A beaten favorite while finishing second in her only two starts on the all-weather surface at Gulfstream Park, Miss Auramet couldn’t have been more impressive had the 5 ½-furlong overnight handicap been run on dirt or turf.

Her loss in her previous start, in which she closed well to be second after dropping farther back than her usual place on or pressing the pace following a troubled start, played a key role in Sunday’s convincing triumph. Outsprinted to the lead by Sammy’s Town, jockey Kevin Krigger opted not to rush the 6-year-old daughter of Uncaptured along the backstretch, letting his mount get into the race on her own power and speed. And that she did.

Miss Auramet, the 6-5 favorite, pulled along side the tiring pacesetter under her own power on the turn into the homestretch with plenty of energy in reserve before drawing away to win by 2 ¾ lengths.

“From riding against her the last time, I’ve been able to study her a little bit. Mr. Plesa gave me the perfect instructions for the Tapeta, and it went just according to plan,” Krigger said. “In her last race, she wasn’t on the lead. She broke bad and was still able to finish second. We had a plan: if she goes to the lead, she goes to the lead, but if she doesn’t, just ride a smart race. Turning for home I asked her, and she gave me her run.”

Miss Auramet boosted her career earnings over $660,000 with her 12th career win, completing the 5 ½-furlong distance in 1:04.29 over the Tapeta course over which closers have been winning their share of races.

Poseidon’s Passion closed to be second, a half-length ahead of Sequin Lady.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $175,000, Late Pick 5 $94,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool is guaranteed at $175,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

There will also be a Late Pick 5 carryover of $94,227.46 for Friday.

The Rainbow 6 has gone unsolved for five racing days since a lucky bettor hit the jackpot for a $118,521 payoff Friday, July 8.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Happy Hour program gets under way at 2:55 p.m.