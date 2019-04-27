Miguel Vasquez Continues Dominance with Four Winners Sunday 10/9/2022

Celebrates Fourth Racing Day in a Row with at Least Three Wins

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Fresh off running away with the Royal Palm Meet title, Miguel Vasquez is continuing his dominance during the Sunshine Meet at Gulfstream Park, where the 27-year-old jockey rode four winners on Sunday’s program.

Vasquez celebrated his fourth consecutive multi-win day Sunday after winning three races in each of the previous three racing days at Gulfstream.

The Panamanian-born jockey, who claimed his 1,000th victory in the U.S. at Gulfstream May 5, captured the Royal Palm Meet title with 108 wins, 23 more victories than his nearest rival, and he has already opened a 10-win lead in the jockey standings six racing days into the Sunshine Meet with 16 winners.

The Laffit Pincay Jr. Technical Jockey Training Academy graduate, who has been a mainstay of the South Florida industry since 2014, scored aboard Shaq Diesel ($5.80) in Race 3, Marwad ($5.40) in Race 4, Mr. Mac Quhae ($14.60) in Race 6 and Black Bolt Barbie ($7.40) in Race 7.

Mohammed Moubarak-trained Marwad, who debuted with a victory and finished third in the Bear’s Den at Gulfstream before finishing fifth in the Virginia Derby (G3) at Colonial, set a new record for 1 1/16 miles on Tapeta with a 1:41.55 clocking for his late-rallying three-quarter lengths victory. (Novgorod the Great ($9.60) and jockey Luca Panici won the featured optional claiming allowance in Race 9 in the track-record time of 55.58 seconds for five furlongs on Tapeta).

Vasquez rode six winners at Gulfstream Aug. 15, 2020, one away from the track record for wins on a single program.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Hit for $87,511 Payoff

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool was hit for an $87,511.52 payoff Sunday at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for three racing days since the Oct. 1 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The winning combination on a single ticket was 1-4-8-7-6-4.