Memorial Service for Angel Penna Jr. Saturday at Gulfstream 12/14/2022

11:30 a.m. in Winner’s Circle

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Angel Penna Jr. will be remembered Saturday during an 11:30 a.m. memorial service in the winner’s circle at Gulfstream Park.

Penna, the son of Hall of Fame trainer Angel Penna Sr., will be honored on the same day Gulfstream plays host to the Via Borghese, a race named after one of Penna’s many graded-stakes winners. The winning trophy will be presented by his late father’s wife, Elinor, and his widow, Ruth.

Penna, who passed away Nov. 22 in Boca Raton, trained Eclipse Award winners Christmas Past and Laugh and Be Merry. He also trained Grade I winners Auntie Mame, Remarkable News, Diamondrella, Perfect Arc, Nine Keys, and A Phenomenon.

was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina before taking out his trainer’s license in 1980. Penna was a much-respected horseman and a great ambassador for the sport.