MEDIA ADVISORY - Post Position Draw for Curlin Florida Derby 3/29/2022

__HALLANDALE BEACH, FL ______-The post position draw for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa will be Wednesday, March 30 at 1 p.m.

The draw will be streamed on GulfstreamPark.com and https://www.facebook.com/GulfstreamPark

The Curlin Florida Derby is expected to feature Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Simplification, Holy Bull (G3) winner White Abarrio, Tampa Bay Derby (G2) winner Classic Causeway, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) runner-up Pappacap, and Sam F. Davis (G3) runner-up Shipsational.

The draw will be followed by the morning-line odds and interviews with Antonio Sano, Brian Lynch and Mark Casse.