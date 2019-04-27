Me and Mr. C, Tamarindo Take Gulfstream’s Sunday Stakes 6/11/2023

Zayas Rides Both Winners to $25,000 FTBOA Win Bonus

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Edgard Zayas rode four winners Sunday at Gulfstream, including both stakes winners on the afternoon.

Zayas guided Me and Mr. C to victory in the $65,000 Soldier’s Dancer and Tamarindo to win the $65,000 Ginger Punch.

Both races were contested at a mile and 70-yards on the Tapeta and both winners received a $25,000 Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Win Bonus.

Me and Mr. C., owned by Paradise Farms Corp, and David Staudacher, came into the race off a third-place finish in the Mr. Steele. Trained by Mike Maker, Me and Mr. C has won eight of 31 starts and is two for three over the Tapeta. Zayas rated the 6-year-old in fourth down the backstretch before moving five-wide entering the stretch and taking control inside the final eighth. He covered the distance in 1:40.97.

Stefania Farms LLC’s Tamarindo found room between horses down the stretch to get up and beat 1-5 favorite Beth’s Dream in Sunday’s $65,000 Ginger Punch.

Tamarindo was beaten less than a length in two allowance optional claimer events on the turf during the Championship Meet before finishing a well-beaten eighth in the 1 ½ mile Orchid (G3) on Florida Derby Day. This was the fillies first start since April 1.

Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Tamarindo covered the distance in 1:42.66.

NOTES

When Big and Classy won Saturday’s last race, it was the 4-year-olds sixth consecutive victory – the last four for trainer Bobby Dibona and the first for trainer David Fawkes. Only Dulcimer Dame, based at Charles Town, has more victories this year than Big and Classy. Dulcimer Dame has seven wins.

Racing resumes Friday with a 12:50 p.m. first race post.