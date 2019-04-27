Max K.O. Up in Time to Win Mr. Steele 5/14/2023

Stablemates One-Two

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ten Twenty Racing’s Max K.O. got up in the final strides over stablemate Saratoga Flash to win Sunday’s $75,000 Mr. Steele

Both horses are trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

Max K.O, who covered the 1 1/16-mile turf course in 1:42.15, was third approaching the final turn behind Saratoga Flash, who took a length lead into the stretch. But Max K.O. got up in the final few jumps.

"I though Saratoga Flash would win but Max dug in. He was much patient covering him up. He's always been a decent horse. We changed his running style. He used to lead and stop. Now he's sustaining it more," Joseph said.

Max K.O., a 7-year-old, has won 12 races in his career. He was second in the 2021 Mr. Steele.