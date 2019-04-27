Mattingly Graduates in Style at Gulfstream Park 6/24/2023

Lightning Tones Rallies from Last to win Carry Back

Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Mattingly followed up a promising runner-up finish in the May 13 Royal Palm Juvenile Turf with a thoroughly professional and dominating victory Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The Joe Orseno-trained son of Bucchero broke alertly from the rail post position for Race 3, a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight sprint for 2-year-olds on Tapeta, shook offer early pressure applied by 2-1 second choice Zingales King before drawing away to a 5 ¾ -length victory under Edgar Perez.

Mattingly was sent to post as the 2-5 favorite on the strength of his most promising debut, in which he pressed the early pace set by eventual winner No Nay Mets before settling for a solid second-place finish in the five-furlong Royal Palm Juvenile Turf.

“He’s a nice horse. I waited for this race. I could have run him against Florida-breds earlier, but I’m glad I waited,” Orseno said. “I’m very happy with his race today.”

Mattingly, who is owned by Ironhorse Stable LLC and Harlow Stables LLC, ran 5 ½ furlongs in 1:04.38. Titan finished second, 6 ¾ lengths ahead of Zingales King.

Orseno’s next target for Mattingly is the July 30 Tyro, a five-furlong turf dash, at Monmouth Park.

“We know he likes turf,” Orseno said. “It looks like a good race for him.”

Orseno also saddled Hot Foot Susie for a victory in Race 5 to close within eight wins of the 1000-win milestone.

Trainer Dan Hurtak’s Lightning Tones had nearly lost contact with the field along the backstretch before launching a furious rally in deep stretch to pull off a 28-1 upset victory in Saturday’s $75,000 Carry Back at Gulfstream Park.

The son of Tonalist dropped back right out of the starting gate as multiple-stakes winner Super Chow, the even-money favorite ridden by Emisael Jaramillo, shot to lead in the backstretch run of the seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds. Super Chow set fractions of 21.81 and 44.27 and held a clear lead into the stretch, pursued by Khozeiress, Zydeceaux, and Swirvin, with Lightning Tones still seemingly well out of contention. Super Chow began to shorten stride in mid-stretch as Khozeiress loomed as the likely winner approaching the finish, only to have Lightning Tones suddenly appear on the far outside just in the nick of time to score an unlikely victory by a nose.

“I had no expectations, but I never gave up,” jockey Marco Meneses said. “There was so much speed, I just relaxed my horse and at the three-eighths [pole] he just flew.”

Claimed for $12,500 two starts back, Lightning Tones ran seven furlongs in 1:23.18 for his third victory in 10 career starts. Khozeiress finished three-quarters of a length ahead of third-place finisher Super Chow.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park after going unsolved for seven racing days following a jackpot hit for $263,655 June 4.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, co-headlined by back-to-back optional claiming allowances in Races 8 and 9. In Race 8, a 6 ½-furlong sprint on the main track for fillies and mares, Mary Lightner-trained Dreamster, a two-time winner during the Championship Meet, has been working impressively for a return from a two-month freshening and a cutback in distance. In Race 9, a mile-and-70-yard test for fillies and mares on Tapeta, Laura Cazares-trained Jan’s Girl, a romping maiden winner at the distance on Tapeta last time out, and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Towser, who finished second in his Tapeta debut last time out, top a well-balanced field of 7.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.