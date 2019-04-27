Mattingly Goes Yard in Saturday’s Hollywood Beach 9/30/2023

Baby Steps Makes Huge Strides in Starfish Bay

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Rainbow 6 Pool Guaranteed at $225,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and Harlow Stables LLC’s Mattingly went yard Saturday at Gulfstream Park, scoring a 1 ¾-length victory in the $90,000 Hollywood Beach.

The 3-2 favorite for the five-furlong stakes for juveniles on Tapeta provided jockey Samy Camacho with his fourth victory on Saturday’s 10-race program.

Mattingly, twice stakes-placed in his three previous starts, rated off a fast early pace set by Esperon before advancing on the turn into the homestretch and outrunning Okiro in the stretch while completing five furlongs in 56.67 seconds. Esperon held on for third, a length back.

Mattingly finished second behind multiple-stakes winner No Nay Mets while making his debut in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile on turf at Gulfstream May 13 before scoring an impressive 5 ¾-length victory on Tapeta six weeks later. The son of Bucchero most recently finished second after setting a pressured pace in the Victoria Stakes at Woodbine at 5 ½-furlongs on Tapeta.

“I learned a lot in that Woodbine race. When it scratched down to four horses, we thought, ‘Just go. He’s fast.’ He got stuck in a speed duel to set it up for the horse coming off of it. I said, ‘That’s not going to happen again,” trainer Joe Orseno said. “I know the ‘one’ is a very fast horse. I used to train his brother. I said, ‘We’ve got to let the ‘one’ and ‘three’ go.’ That was the plan we took, and it worked.”

Mattingly, whose $64,000 winner’s purse includes a $25,000 FTBOA bonus available to a registered Florida-bred winner, will race on more time this year, Orseno said.

“We think he’s a very talented 2-year-old with a bright future.

In the co-featured $60,000 Starfish Bay, Baby Steps ($18.20) led throughout the 5 ½ furlongs of the overnight handicap for fillies and mares to score by 1 ¾ lengths.

The Jorge Delgado-trained 4-year-old daughter of Jimmy Creed provided jockey Samy Camacho his third of four winning rides Saturday afternoon while completing 5 ½ furlongs on Tapeta in 1:03.35.

Choose Joy, the 123-pound highweight, finished second, a neck ahead of Sol Hope.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $225.000 on Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for nine racing days following back-to-back jackpot hits.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring the $65,000 Aventura, a mile stakes for 2-year-olds carded as Race 6.

Roderick Rodriguez-trained Secret Chat, a homebred son of Union Rags owned by Gelfenstein Farm LLC, has been installed as the 8-5 morning-line favorite. The Florida-bred colt is coming off a sparkling seven-length debut victory, in which he closed from last following a troubled start.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.