Maryquitecontrary Looks to Disrespect Elders in Sunday’s Opa-Locka 10/14/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary will look to disrespect her elders yet again in Sunday’s $55,000 Opa-Locka Handicap at Gulfstream Park.

Fresh off a courageous victory against older fillies and mares in the Sept. 10 Sheer Drama Stakes, the 3-year-old daughter of First Dude will take on seven older rivals in Sunday’s seven-furlong overnight handicap.

Maryquitecontrary has won three of four career starts, her only loss coming in a second-place finish in the Azalea Stakes behind multiple-stakes winner Last Leaf, who went on to win the Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park in her next start.

The homebred filly rallied from far back to graduate at first asking in a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming maiden race June 11 at Gulfstream, before finishing second in her stakes debut against Last Leaf. Maryquitecontrary came right back to capture a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for sophomore fillies with a late surge a month later, setting up her return to stakes company against older Florida-breds in the seven-furlong Sheer Drama.

“She has the mentality to win,” said Luca Panici, who has been aboard for Maryquitecontrary’s three wins the only three times he has ridden her. “She’s been training good. Everything looks good for the weekend. Hopefully, she can run like she did the last time.”

In the Sheer Drama, the Joe Catanese-trained filly settled in fifth along the backstretch before advancing steadily on the turn into the homestretch and making a successful late kick to overtake multiple-stakes winner Starship Nala by a neck.

“On the turn, it looked like she didn’t have a chance. She’s a big stride. She doesn’t have a big turn of speed. I imagine it will be the same Sunday,” Panici said. “But she has a good kick in the stretch and the mentality to win.”

Maryquitecontrary will carry 120 pounds, two fewer than co-highweights Starship Nala and Don’t Get Khozy, a pair of season stakes performers.

Starship Stables and trainer Steven Dwoskin’s Starship Nala, who has earned more than $388,000 in purses, made what looked like a winning move to the lead leaving the turn into the homestretch before getting caught in the closing strides in the Sheer Drama.

Elizabeth Dobles-trained Don’t Get Khozy finished third in the Sheer Drama after being shuffled back to last after the start.

Sonar, Quinoa Tifah, Restofthestory and Streaking Gray round out the field.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool at Gulfstream Park will be guaranteed at $50,000, two racing days after a lucky ticketholder hit for a $87,511.52 payoff Sunday. The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for three racing days since the Oct. 1 mandatory payout.

Saturday’s sequence will span Races (6-11), kicked off by an optional claiming allowance in which Jena Antonucci-trained Winging It, a stakes-placed son of Into Mischief, is scheduled to return from a 14-month layoff. Winging It finished second on the 2021 Proud Man on turf in his second career start the last time he went to post.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will be represented in Race 8, a six-furlong maiden special weight race for juveniles, by Instinctual, a son of Good Magic who finished third in his debut at Colonial Downs. Leading Gulfstream trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is scheduled to saddle Prairie Hawk, a debuting son of Curlin, as well as Silver N Black, who will seek to improve off an off-the-board finish in his debut.

Joseph-trained Three Witches, a $350,000 daughter of Into Mischief, will seek to improve off her solid debut victory in Race 10, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Earlier on Saturday’s program, Joe Orseno-trained Running Memories will concede between eight and 14 pounds to her rivals in the $55,000 Miami Gardens, a 5 ½-furlongs overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta carded as Race 3.

Running Memories has been victorious the last three times she has raced on the all-weather surface.

Poseidon’s Passion, who came within a neck of upsetting Running Memories last time out, will be in receipt of eight pounds from the 4-5 morning-line favorite.