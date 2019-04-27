Maryquitecontrary Extends Win Streak to Four in $125,000 Rampart 12/31/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Rodney Lundock’s Florida homebred Maryquitecontrary swept to the lead at the top of the stretch and drew off through the lane to extend her win streak to four races with a second career stakes triumph in Saturday’s $125,000 Rampart at Gulfstream Park.

The 44th running of the one-mile Rampart for fillies and mares 3 and up was the second of six stakes, five graded, worth $850,000 in purses on an 11-race New Year’s Eve program.

Jockey Luca Panici settled Maryquitecontrary ($5.80) in fifth as Zainalarab broke sharp and was loose on the lead through a quarter-mile in 23.85 seconds trailed by Allworthy and Music City Star, who closed the gap following a half in 46.87.

Panici and Maryquitecontrary began to roll midway around the far turn and ranged up on Allworthy, who had passed a tiring Zainalarab for the lead. Once straightened for home, Panici set Maryquitecontrary down for a drive and the 3-year-old filly powered through to win in 1:36.78 over a fast main track.

“She always shows improvement, especially today with the mile race,” Panici said. “She’s an excellent horse. She’s always improving. She was kind of green at first.”

“Mary is Mary. She shows up every time,” said winning trainer Joe Catanese III.

Colorful Mischief, third in the Sept. 24 Dogwood (G3) passed Allworthy late to get second. Music City Star was fourth followed by Zainalarab, Soul of an Angel and Indicia.

After going unraced at 2, Maryquitecontrary captured her June 11 debut before finishing second in the July 16 Azalea. She hasn’t lost since, reeling off wins in an Aug. 19 optional claimer, the Sept. 10 Sheer Drama and the Oct. 16 Opa-Locka Handicap, all sprinting seven furlongs at Gulfstream with Panici aboard.

There were probably more than a few New York Ranger fans who cashed a ticket Saturday on Shesterkin. The 2-year-old son of Violence, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., drove away from Case down the stretch to win his debut, covering seven furlongs in 1:24.18.

Shesterkin carries the same name as Ranger goalie Igor Shesterkin, who won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie.

In Race 5, Juddmonte’s Jungfrau, a son of Arrogate making his third start after a pair of fourth-place finishes in New York, was placed from second after heavily favored Expect More was disqualified from first for interference down the stretch.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 gross jackpot guarantee will be $450,000.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for eight racing days following a jackpot hit Dec. 18 for a $137,119 payoff.

The Rainbow 6 will begin Sunday with Race 5 an allowance optional claimer at a mile on the turf. The full field of 12 includes 2019 Jim Dandy (G2) runner-up and 2021 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) winner Tax and Juddmonte’s Samburu. The sequence also includes the $100,000 Limehouse, $100,000 Cash Run and the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.