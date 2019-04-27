Maryquitecontrary Disses Elders in Saturday’s Sheer Drama 9/10/2022

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary, the only 3-year-old in a field of highly experienced fillies and mares, captured Saturday’s $65,000 Sheer Drama at Gulfstream Park.

The daughter of First Dude raced on the outside while stalking the early pace contested by Restofthestory and Frankly My Dear past fractions of 23.04 and 45.89 seconds for the first half mile of the seven-furlong stakes for Florida -breds. Corey took over the lead on the turn into the homestretch, quickly joined on her outside by Starship Nala with Maryquitecontrary looming further outside.

Starship Nala took opened up a clear lead in mid-stretch, but the long-striding 3-year-old surged inside the 16th-pole to get to the finish line first by a neck. Favored at 9-5 on the stretch of two victories and a second-place finish behind multiple-stakes winner Last Leaf in the Azalea Stakes, Maryquitecontrary ran seven furlongs in 1:23.42 under Luca Panici.

“I wanted to stay clear, because every time I’ve ridden her, she was clear. She needed time to get herself together on the turn because she has such a long stride,” Panici said. “She has a good brain because at the end when she has a target she goes after it.”

Starship Nala finished second under Jesus Rios, 3 ¼ lengths ahead of a late-rallying Don’t Get Khozy and Edgar Perez.

The Joe Catanese-trained Maryquitecontrary was the new face in the field, in which six horses were exiting the Aug. 16 Surfside Handicap won by Don’t Get Khozy, followed by Restofthestory, Corey and Race Day Speed.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 on Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the 12 racing days following an Aug. 13 mandatory payout.

Sunday Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by the $55,000 North Miami, a five-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta, in Race 8.

Joe Orseno-trained Running Memories and Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Miss Auramet will be the co-highweights while carrying 125 pounds, between eight and 12 pounds more than their six rivals. Running Memories and Miss Auramet finished 1-2, respectively, in their last two meetings in the Bay Harbor Islands on Tapeta and the Golden Beach on turf.

Running Memories went on to finish a disappointing fifth as the favorite in the $150,000 Chicken Fried Stakes on turf at Lone Star Park. Miss Auramet followed up her back-to-back runner-up finishes with a dominating victory in the Biscayne Park on Tapeta.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.