Maryquitecontrary Captures $200,000 Inside Information (G2) 1/28/2023

Extends Win Streak to Five with First Graded-Stakes Triumph

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Maryquitecontrary added to her growing reputation Saturday, extending her win streak to five and picking up her first graded-stakes victory in the Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

The Inside Information was the first graded stakes victory for veteran trainer Joseph Catanese III.

The $200,000 Inside Information was the second of seven graded stakes on the 13-race blockbuster Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) presented by Baccarat program that includes the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) presented by Qatar Racing and the $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G3) presented by Pepsi.

With a strong off-the- pace run from far back under jockey Luca Pacini, Maryquitecontrary took the lead at the sixteenth pole and won the seven-furlong race for older fillies and mares by 2 ½ lengths over Colorful Mischief. Fire On Time, who had set much of the pace, was third.

The early fractions of 22.41 and 45.38 seconds suited the Maryquitecontrary’s running style. She was on the move entering the turn and, racing wide in the stretch, easily made the lead.

Sent off at 5-2, Maryquitecontrary, bred and owned by Rodney G. Lundock, paid $7.20. Odds-on favorite Obligatory, a four-time graded stakes winner, was never a factor in the Inside Information.

$200,000 Inside Information (G2) Quotes

Winning trainer Joseph Catanese III (Maryquitecontrary): “She keeps getting better and better. She's a pleasure. We'll keep finding races for her here.”

Winning Luca Panici (Maryquitecontrary): “I was squeezed after the break. She was a little bit nervous and I lost a half-length after the break but they were running in front and I was sitting confident like always with her. When I got to the clear she started to kick, and she kicked until the end. She’s improving race after race, and today she showed what she can do.