Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields $1,419 Payoffs 10/1/2022

Clapton Grinds Out Win in $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial



Jesus’ Team Breezes 6 Furlongs, Nearing Return

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple $1,419.30 payoffs Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 20 straight racing days, producing a carryover jackpot pool of $410,521 heading into Saturday’s mandatory payout, which generated a Rainbow 6 handle of $1,454,393 Saturday.

The Rainbow 6 sequence spanned Races 6-11, including the $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial in Race 7, as well as the $400,000 My Dear Girl in Race 8 and the $400,000 In Reality in Race 10.

The winning combination was 5-4-9-7-8-4.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew with a $50,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee on Sunday’s 10-race program. First-race post time is set for 12:25 p.m.

Clapton Grinds Out Win in $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial

Arindel’s Clapton dropped from graded-stakes company for Saturday’s $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial at Gulfstream Park and came away with a hard-fought victory over favorite Dean Delivers.

The Gil Campbell Memorial, a mile handicap for Florida-bred 3-year-olds and up, supported Saturday’s FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes program that featured the $400,000 My Dear Girl, the 1 1/16-mile final of the fillies division of the series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions, and the $400,000 In Reality, the 1 1/16-mile final for the colts and geldings division.

Already a winner at the mile distance last spring. Clapton prevailed by a length over Dean Delivers, the 9-5 favorite whose only start beyond seven furlongs came in a tiring fifth-place finish in the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth (G2) in February.

Clapton ($9.40) sat off the pace contested by Dean Delivers on the outside and Gatsby along the rail before jockey Edgard Zayas made a strategic move between horses after a half-mile in 46.92 seconds. Gatsby dropped out at the top of the stretch, leaving Dean Delivers and Clapton to battle it out to the wire.

Dean Delivers continued on gamely through the stretch under Miguel Vasquez but was unable to hold off the inside bid by the Arindel homebred 3-year-old son of Brethren, who was coming off a troubled-trip sixth in the Smarty Jones (G3) at Parx.

“I don’t think Dean Delivers wants that distance. At the half-mile Dean Delivers was still on the outside and I had a little opening in between horses. I know it might have been a little early move, but I know my horse keeps on going, keeps on grinding.” Zayas said. “Going against a horse than doesn’t want that distance, he was able to grind it out with that move. If I would have waited there, I think Dean Delivers might have got it done. Thankfully, I made the right decision at that point.”

Juan Alvarado-trained Clapton ran a mile in 1:35.93 to earn the $93,000, including the winner’s share of the purse, plus 70 percent of the $50,000 bonus offered to Florida Sire Stakes-nominated horses. Michael Yates-trained Dean Delivers finished 3 ¾ lengths clear of Noble Drama, who rallied from last in check in third.

Jesus’ Team Breezes 6 Furlongs, Nearing Return

Jesus’ Team, the multiple Grade 1 stakes-placed son of Tapiture who has been idle for 14 months, breezed six furlongs Saturday at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

The breeze was the seventh in a series of workouts in the Jose D’Angelo-trained 5-year-old’s comeback after recovering from bouts with salmonella and laminitis.

Jesus’s Team has earned $1.3 million in earnings while holding his own against the best horses in training, finishing third in the 2020 Preakness Stakes (G1), before finishing second behind Knicks Go in both the 2020 Breeders Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1).