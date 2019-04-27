Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $62,565 Payoffs 6/12/2022

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $50,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple $62,565.32 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 24 straight racing days, producing a carryover jackpot pool of $604,101 heading into Sunday’s mandatory payout, which generated $2,903,565 in handle on the Rainbow 6.

The Rainbow 6 sequence spanned Races 9-14 on a 14-race program. The winning numbers were 2-7-7-3-2-12.

The Rainbow 6 carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. However, on mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew with a $50,000 gross jackpot pool guarantee on Friday’s 10-race program with a first-race post time set for 2:55 p.m.